Protest planned as Amy Coney Barrett, Israel Supreme Court justice to speak at Notre Dame

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers the keynote address at the Notre Dame Law Review’s Federal Courts Symposium on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, inside McCartan Courtroom.

NOTRE DAME — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Israel Supreme Court Justice Alex Stein will take part in a discussion at the University of Notre Dame on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The 12:30 p.m. event is open only to Notre Dame Law School students and faculty, and it will take place in McCartan Courtroom, according to a university press release. But several local groups are planning to protest Stein's invitation near the main entrance to campus in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Stein has led Israel's highest court since 2018. He was previously a law professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he earned his law degrees, and a visiting professor at several U.S. colleges, including Harvard University and Yale University. He earned a doctoral degree from the University of London.

Barrett earned her juris doctorate from Notre Dame Law School in 1997. She joined the law school's faculty as a professor in 2002. When she was appointed as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in 2017, she continued to teach courses.

Her tenure ended when, in October 2020, she was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court by then-President Donald Trump.

"Their wealth of knowledge and expertise will offer valuable and insightful perspectives to our students and the entire law school community,” said G. Marcus Cole, the Joseph A. Matson Dean and Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School.

Several groups plan to protest the invitation to both justices near the corner of Angela Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue an hour before the talk.

In a press release Monday, they argue that Stein is an "architect of apartheid."

The groups include Michiana Friends of Palestine, Michiana Jews Against Colonialism, the Northern Indiana Democratic Socialists of America and Black Lives Matter South Bend.

