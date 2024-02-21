Protest planned after NE OKC location added to list of possible jail sites

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma County Commissioners are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss possible locations for the next Oklahoma County Jail, with a new possible location on the agenda—NE 23rd St. and Coltrane.

Residents unhappy with the possibility of the new jail being built at NE 23rd and Coltrane are planning to meet on Wednesday morning to march from the potential jail site to downtown Oklahoma City for the commissioner’s meeting in protest.

Oklahoma County Jail trustee Derrick Scoby has a warning for commissioners ahead of the upcoming meeting.

Oklahoma County Jail Trustee quits over lack of funding for operations at the jail

“Here’s what Oklahoma County Commissioners need to know—there will be multiple lawsuits that will be filed to delay the building or breaking ground at that Northeast 23rd and Coltrane location.”

County Commissioner Carrie Blumert said on social media that she is “disappointed and angry” to see the location on the agenda.

The protest march starts at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

