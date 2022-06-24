Protest Signs Capture Outrage Over Roe Being Overturned

Protesters were quick to make signs and take to the streets after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood in a 5-1-3 decision on Friday.

People gathered nationwide to speak out against the ruling, with protests planned in cities around the U.S. throughout the weekend.

People gathered Friday in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston and Los Angeles.

Abortion rights activists gather at Washington Square Park in New York City for a protest following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established national abortion rights. (Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Associated Press)

People gather at Union Square in New York to protest against the the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Abortion rights advocates protest Friday outside the Supreme Court building in Washington. (Photo: Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press)

Lot of signs out here pic.twitter.com/KU8xh36uUr — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 24, 2022

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally at the Massachusetts State House in Boston. (Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO via Getty Images)

Rise4AbortionLA members protest the Roe v. Wade decision outside the Federal Courthouse in West Los Angeles. (Photo: David Crane/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Activists protest in front of the federal courthouse in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frederic J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

Quickly after the court’s opinion was released, people popped up outside statehouses in Arkansas, South Carolina, Washington and other states.

An abortions rights supporter protests outside the South Carolina statehouse Friday. A South Carolina law prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks, had been on hold pending the Supreme Court's ruling. (Photo: Meg Kinnard/Associated Press)

A demonstrator holds a sign outside the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo: Andrew DeMillo/Associated Press)

Dr. Kathleen O'Shaunessy of Olympia joins supporters of women's rights as they rally on the Capitol Campus in Olympia, Washington. (Photo: Tony Overman/The News Tribune via Associated Press)

Some protesters referenced “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

And others made note of an opinion issued by the court on Thursday, when it struck down a New York gun control law, setting a precedent that expands the reach of the Second Amendment, as HuffPost’s Jonathan Cohn reported.

People gather at Union Square to protest the Supreme Court's rulings this week on guns and abortion rights. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Protesters gather to denounce the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case Friday in Los Angeles. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images)

Some even used their own bodies as signs to make a larger point about the effects of the court’s decision.

Abortion rights activists rally outside the Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

An abortion rights activist stands outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brandi Studley, a Norman city councilwoman, participates in a

An abortion rights activists stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court after its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

