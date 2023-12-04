Protest suspends Rutgers' basketball game: This week in Central Jersey history, Dec. 4-10

Approximately 150 Black students protesting racism jammed the Rutgers University gymnasium center court in New Brunswick on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 1973.

The protest caused the Rutgers' home season basketball opener to be suspended, with Pittsburgh awarded the forfeit victory.

Black students stand quietly at center court of Rutgers University gym on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 1973, to protest what they called the University’s “institutional racism.”

Here's a look at events that happened in Central Jersey from five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago this week.

Five years ago

Dec. 4, 2018: Michael Sot, 20, of Clark, a sophomore at The College of New Jersey, who was serving as designated driver on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, when his car was struck by a motorist near the Ewing campus, died from injuries he suffered in the head-on collision.

Dec. 4: Lloyd Neurauter, 48, of North Brunswick, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his ex-wife, Michele Neurauter.

Dec. 5: One person was critically injured and nearly two dozen more were being treated at five hospitals after a can of bear repellant fell off a shelf at an Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville.

Dec. 6: The New Jersey Devils beat the Los Angeles Kings, 6-3, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Dec. 7: Nathaniel Young Jr. of Rahway was sentenced to 58 years in prison in connection with the murder of taxi driver Imad Alasmar, 57, of Edison, in August 2015 in Rahway.

Nicole Silva was announced as a winner of a $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Nathan Hale Elementary School in Carteret.

Dec. 7: Nicole Silva, a third-grade teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary in Carteret, was announced as a winner of a $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Dec. 7: 98 Degrees performed in "98 Degrees at Christmas" at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

Dec. 8: A fire at Governor's Pointe Condominiums in North Brunswick gutted a 12-unit building, leaving 28 people, including three children, displaced. Officer Joseph Grasso scaled a balcony to rescue two small children and their grandparents who became stranded after their path to safety was blocked by fire.

10 years ago

Dec. 5, 2013: Former Plainfield High School wrestling and football star Dawud Hicks was shot and killed on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, in Plainfield.

Dec. 6: It was reported that a state administrative law judge ruled the previous week that Woodbridge's school district was right to fire James Lang, an English teacher at Fords Middle School, who routinely used sexually inappropriate language with students and female staffers.

Dec. 6: "Tribute to American Legends of the Ice," with Olympic skaters and country star Scotty McCreery, would be held on Dec. 11, 2013, at Izod Center in East Rutherford, it was reported.

Dec. 6-8: "So This Is Christmas: Experience the Art of John Lennon," was brought to Red Bank by Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono.

Darlene Love

Dec. 7: "Darlene Love: The Christmas Special" was presented at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

Dec. 7: The South Brunswick girls bowling team beat East Brunswick 347-285 in the final round of the Carteret/Old Bridge Baker Challenge at Carolier Lanes in North Brunswick.

Dec. 8: It was reported that in advance of an expected 2016 presidential campaign, Chris Christie's administration was stepping up efforts to control the Republican governor's image at all costs — even skirting sunshine laws that permitted public access to government records.

Dec. 10: Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey said it would not renew any of its 2013 policies canceled by Obamacare for individuals and small-business owners after the end of the year.

1998

Dec. 4: Former U.S. Senator Bill Bradley from New Jersey, vowing to fight poverty and improve health insurance, began an uphill battle to win the presidency.

Dec. 5: Somerset County officials received a bond rating of AAA from Moody's Investors Service, right after a similarly high rating from Standard & Poor's, it was reported.

Hunterdon Central quarterback Andrew Conforti raises his arms in celebration Saturday, Dec. 5, 1998, after leading the Red Devils to a crushing 42-6 victory over Piscataway in the Central Jersey Group IV championship game at Giants Stadium. The victory capped an undefeated season.

Dec. 5: The Hunterdon Central High School football team beat Piscataway, 42-6, in the Central Jersey Group IV title game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford to end a 12-0 season.

Dec. 7: State police unveiled a new program that over the next few months would outfit every state police car with a video camera to document all traffic stops.

Dec. 8: Canadian pop diva Anne Murray, promoting her latest disc, "An Intimate Evening with Anne Murray … Live," performed at the State Theatre in New Brunswick.

Dec. 9: The state Department of Insurance unveiled a set of rules outlining what tests and treatments for auto accident victims were needed ― and what was considered excessive.

Dec. 10: It was reported a property management company charged with enforcing the rules of the Stratton Meadows Condominium Association had been cracking down on residents who put up Christmas lights on trees, bushes or garage doors.

1973

Dec. 5, 1973: In order to save heating oil, the state Board of Education ordered local school districts to extend the Christmas holiday three days, and to add the cancelled classes to the school year in June.

Dec. 5: In bowling, it was reported Mac McDaniel hit 710, with the help of a 266 game, to lead seven other bowlers into the 625 plus club in the Middlesex circuit at Edison Lanes.

NJ blocked a move by the Central Railroad of New Jersey to increase its off-peak passenger service to lure shoppers from their gas-guzzling cars, it was reported on Thursday, Dec. 6, 1973.

Dec. 6: The state had blocked a move by the Central Railroad of New Jersey to increase its off-peak passenger service to lure shoppers from their gas-guzzling cars, it was reported.

Dec. 6: A Mercer County Court jury found Franklin Melvin Miller, 33, of Sergeantsville, guilty of first-degree murder in the knife slaying of Deborah Margolin, 17, of East Amwell.

Dec. 8: Shirley Fishler, soprano, and John Pirigyi, tenor, presented a recital of ballads, operetta-type songs and operatic arias at the Monday Afternoon Club in Plainfield.

1923

Dec. 5: Federal agents raided three Perth Amboy saloons. A quantity of bad booze was removed to Newark. The patrons of the saloons were ordered out while the raids were in progress.

Dec. 7: Two bandits held up a Public Service trolley car bound from Perth Amboy just outside Rahway, but, after a fight with the motorman and conductor, ran off without getting any money.

Dec. 7: The South River High School basketball team beat Keyport, 38-19.

Mary Alden and Joseph Depew in “The Steadfast Heart.”

Dec. 7-8: The movie, "The Steadfast Heart," adopted from the Collier's Weekly story by Clarence Budington Kellard, and starring Mary Alden and Joseph Depew, was presented at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

