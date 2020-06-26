Protest updates: Activists say they won't leave Seattle's CHOP; Stalemate at Emancipation Memorial; House approves chokehold ban

Some protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone said they will stay despite the mayor's plan to wind down the zone. “If the people of Seattle choose to hold the space at CHOP, Black Collective Voices will stay here,” said Naudia Miller, leader of the group Black Collective Voices. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday the city will wind down the blocks-long area in the wake of several shootings this past weekend.

There was a standoff between protesters and authorities at the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C. Protesters had vowed to tear down the statue Thursday, but law enforcement responded with police presence and fences to protect the statue featuring Abraham Lincoln.

Also Thursday, the House of Representatives passed its own police reform package that would end certain legal protections for officers accused of misconduct and ban chokeholds. The legislation now moves to the Senate.

A closer look at some recent developments:

In Frankfort, Kentucky, social justice group Until Freedom organized a rally that calls for the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor to be arrested and for the banning of no-knock search warrants.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday designated state Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate and possibly prosecute the three white officers previously cleared in McClain’s death.

NASCAR revealed a picture of the noose found in the garage of Black driver Bubba Wallace that sparked an FBI investigation and was found to be a garage pulldown rope.

Black leaders at Seattle's CHOP say protesters 'will stay here'

During a press conference Thursday, a new group of Black leaders at Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone said protesters will decide how long to stay in the area despite the mayor's plan to dismantle the zone, The Seattle Times reported.

“If the people of Seattle choose to hold the space at CHOP, Black Collective Voices will stay here,” said Naudia Miller, leader of Black Collective Voices.

On Monday, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the city will wind down the blocks-long area in the wake of several shootings this past weekend. "It's time for people to go home," Durkan said. Activists have occupied the area since June 8.

Miller said that even if protesters are forced out of the area, "it will not stop us or this movement," she said. “We will not be bought off, we will not attend meetings where the goal is to buy us off, we are here to dismantle systemic racism.”

Emancipation Memorial remains after protesters meet authorities

Protesters in Washington, D.C., vowed to take down the Emancipation Memorial on Thursday, but an increased police presence resulted in a standoff between the sides.

The statue in Lincoln Park shows President Abraham Lincoln kneeling over a freed slave to illustrate the Emancipation Proclamation. The memorial was paid for by former slaves and dedicated by Frederick Douglass.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., is among those who say the statue should come down, saying that those who designed it "didn’t take into account the views of African Americans. It shows."

House police reform bill passes, but future is uncertain

The House passed a sweeping police reform package on Thursday that would end certain legal protections for officers accused of misconduct and ban chokeholds in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

The 236-181 vote, largely along party lines, comes one day after Democrats blocked the Senate from moving forward on a competing bill due to arguments the legislation did not go far enough to enacting meaningful changes demanded by protesters in dozens of cities across the country. Three Republicans, Reps. Will Hurd, Brian Fitzpatrick and Fred Upton, joined Democrats in voting in favor of the measure.

The House bill, which was crafted by the Congressional Black Caucus, aims to bolster police accountability and end the practice of aggressive officers moving from one department to another by creating a national registry to track those with checkered records. It also would end certain police practices, such as the use of no-knock warrants and chokeholds, which have been under scrutiny after the recent deaths of Black Americans.

Disney's Splash Mountain to get new theme amid calls to ditch racist history

Amid a national push to rethink racist stereotypes in popular culture, Disney is giving its Splash Mountain attraction a new theme based on its 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog" and centered on Disney's first Black princess.