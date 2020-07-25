Protest updates: Louisville shuts down streets as armed militias plan demonstrations; Federal agents use tear gas in Portland

Protests against racial injustice and police brutality are set to continue this weekend as federal agents deploy to major cities in a "surge" President Donald Trump says is aimed at curbing gun violence.

That involvement is sparking backlash from both protesters and local officials. Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Burlington, Vermont, on Friday night to speak out against federal agents being deployed in Portland, Oregon, and across U.S. cities.

Meanwhile, some local officials are speaking out against the federal involvement as well. Baltimore and Philadelphia attorneys threatened to charge federal officers who assault or kidnap protesters; officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said federal agents should respect the city's police reforms and Seattle's mayor called the use of federal agents “frightening."

And in Louisville on Saturday, police closed off several downtown roads to vehicular traffic as two armed, groups — NFAC, a Black milita organization, and the Three Percenters, a far-right militia group — threatened to hold counter demonstrations.

Significant developments this weekend:

A U.S. judge on Friday denied a request to restrict federal agents' actions when they arrest people during nightly protests. The order was sought last week by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum over federal agents' actions in Portland.

On Friday in Louisville, more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters were confronted by police after blocking off a street in a restaurant and shopping district and setting up an impromptu block party. In total, 76 were arrested.

Here's a look at what happened overnight and what to expect Saturday in cities around the country:

Louisville

On Friday afternoon, 76 people were arrested after setting up an impromptu block part and blocking off Market Street in a downtown Louisville shopping and restaurant district. The protest had been organized as a March for Freedom and activists listed demands for business owners, including hiring a more proportionate number of Black workers.

On Saturday, two opposing and heavily armed militias are expected to arrive in Louisville, threatening to raise volatility in a city wracked by months of protests over the fatal March police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville police closed streets and set up barricades to help separate members of the NFAC (Not F***ing Around Coalition), an Atlanta-based Black militia, from those of far-right "Three Percenter" militia groups vowing to show up in response.

It comes as pressure builds on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as his office investigates the killing of Taylor, who was unarmed in her apartment when Louisville police shot her one night in March. Black Lives Matter activists are among those demanding that the officers be charged in the death.

Members of the armed 3% militia bear city hall amid the NFAC Black militia March. They say they are just here to provide “security” @courierjournal pic.twitter.com/2cktqXSMvL — Chris Kenning (@chris_kenning) July 25, 2020

Portland

The District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 18 protesters will face federal charges, including assaulting federal officers and failing to comply with a lawful order.

Meanwhile, a persistent crowd of protesters remained outside the federal courthouse into the early hours of Saturday as fireworks were shot at the building and plumes of tear gas, dispensed by U.S. agents, lingered above.

Thousands of people gathered in the streets hours after a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest people during protests that have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

For two months since the death of George Floyd, protests in Portland have been ongoing and tensions have recently escalated after unnamed federal agents in unmarked vehicles began arresting protesters. Recently on Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal officers along with a large crowd after he tried for hours to calm angry activists demanding police reform.

Chicago

Friday began with the removal of two Christopher Columbus statues from parks a week after violent clashes between police and protesters happened in front of a Columbus statue. The city is still deciding what to do with them.

Later, Youth with GoodKids MadCity shut down a major downtown Chicago intersection following a press conference below the base of where the statue formerly stood in Grant Park. “We do not want this statue to be built back up,” Chicago youth organizer Alycia Kamil said of the statue.

And on Saturday, a few protests are planned in Grant Park. First, a pro-police protest and counter-protests are planned in the afternoon, followed by a Black Live Matter protest at 5 p.m. local time.

Seattle

The Department of Homeland Security has dispatched a team of officers to Seattle as a precaution against a new round of protests expected this weekend, as the federal government's law enforcement footprint continues to expand in major U.S. cities.

Authorities said the number of officers, about a dozen, does not compare with the more than 100 dispatched to Portland, where demonstrations against police brutality have continued since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

With additional demonstrations planned Saturday and Sunday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan appealed for protesters to reject the violence and destruction that marred public displays Sunday and Wednesday.

New City , New York

A protest held in response to what activists called racist social media posts by Rockland, New York Sheriff Louis Falco drew several hundred people to the streets outside the sheriff's headquarters Friday afternoon.

Speakers called for officials to be held accountable and for Falco's resignation.

"We demand change, and that change begins with him. Louis Falco must go," Pastor Everett Newtown said to a the crowd.

The protest came as a result of posts on Falco's personal Facebook page — recently scrubbed following public exposure — that included links to articles about Black people accused of violent crimes.

Contributing: Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News; Chris Kenning, Hayes Gardner and Ben Tobin, Louisville Courier Journal; Grace Hauck, Trevor Hughes and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

