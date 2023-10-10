Protester arrested after throwing glitter over Keir Starmer at Labour conference

The start of Sir Keir Starmer’s conference speech in Liverpool was disrupted by a protester - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

A protester has been arrested after Sir Keir Starmer was covered in glitter at the start of his Labour conference speech.

The 28-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of assault, breach of the peace and public nuisance and is in custody.

In what has been described as a major security blunder, an activist stormed the stage at the start of the Labour leader’s flagship speech and poured glitter over his suit, before being bundled off by security guards.

Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that a 28-year-old man from Surrey has been arrested following an incident at the Labour Party conference earlier this afternoon.

“The man was detained by security at the event and handed over to the police who arrested him on suspicion of S39 assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance.

“He has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by police.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

