Protester Disrupts US Congressman's Speech at Iowa Caucus

US Congressman Wesley Hunt was interrupted at an Iowa caucus site in Waukee on January 15, while he was making a speech in support of Donald Trump.

The caucuses in Iowa kicked off the 2024 US presidential primary season and will give the state’s Republican voters a say in who they want as their candidate for the general election in November.

Video posted to the official X account of Florida Senator Blaise Ingoglia shows a protester yelling at Hunt during his speech.

“How dare you do this on Martin Luther King Day? How can you turn your back…” the audience member can be heard yelling, before he is cut off and escorted out of the room.

Hunt spoke about the interruption on his X account and shared a longer version of the incident.

“As I spoke on behalf of President Trump an enraged man attempted to stop my speech. The anti-Trump movement is in full blown meltdown,” he wrote. Credit: Blaise Ingoglia via Storyful