Protester drives at New Zealand police as cordon tightens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICK PERRY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Chambers
    Richard Chambers
    British rower

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One protester drove a car toward a New Zealand police line, narrowly avoiding officers, while other protesters sprayed officers with a stinging substance, police said Tuesday, as they tightened a cordon around a convoy that has been camped outside Parliament for two weeks.

The clashes in the capital of Wellington came a day after police reported that some of the protesters had thrown human feces at them.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters the actions of some of the protesters, who oppose coronavirus vaccine mandates, were unacceptable and would be dealt with assertively.

“Our focus remains on opening the roads up to Wellingtonians and doing our absolute best to restore peaceful protest,” Chambers said. “The behavior of a certain group within the protest community is absolutely disgraceful.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said protesters had taken things too far and needed to return home.

“What’s happening in Wellington is wrong," she said.

The latest clashes began after about 250 officers and staff arrived at dawn and used forklifts to move concrete barriers into a tighter cordon around the encampment, where hundreds of cars and trucks remain blocking city streets. Police have used the barriers this week to allow protest cars to leave but none to enter.

Video posted online shows a white car driving the wrong way down a one-way street toward a group of officers who quickly get out of the way while people shout. The vehicle comes to a stop at the police line and several officers climb inside and pull out the driver.

Police said the officers had been lucky to escape injury after the car stopped just short of colliding with them. They said they had arrested one person for driving in a dangerous manner and two others for obstructing police.

Chambers said the three officers who were sprayed with the unknown stinging substance had been treated at a hospital and were recovering well.

The protest, which began when a convoy of cars and trucks drove to Parliament, was inspired by similar protests in Canada. Protesters have been well organized, setting up tents on the lawns outside Parliament and trucking in portable toilets, crates of donated food, and bales of straw to lay down when the grass turned to mud after Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard turned on the sprinklers and blasted Barry Manilow tunes in a failed effort to make them leave.

Protesters have even dug a vegetable garden, set up a daycare tent, and assembled makeshift showers as they signal their intent to stay for a long time.

New Zealand has mandated that certain workers get vaccinated against COVID-19, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel. A vaccine pass is also required to enter most stores and restaurants.

The protests come as New Zealand experiences its first big COVID-19 outbreak, which has been fueled by the omicron variant. Daily case numbers jumped to a new high of more than 2,800 on Tuesday, although only a single patient was hospitalized in an intensive care unit. About 77% of the population is vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Zealand has reported just 56 virus deaths among its population of 5 million, after it imposed strict border controls and lockdowns to eliminate earlier outbreaks.

Ardern said earlier this week she plans to begin easing virus mandates and restrictions once the peak of the current outbreak has passed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU to boost support to Cyprus as migrant flows across ceasefire line rise

    The European Union will provide Cyprus with extra support to help it cope with a surge in migrant arrivals across the island's ceasefire line, the bloc's executive said on Monday. Cyprus, the EU's easternmost state, says numbers of irregular migrants, predominantly from sub-Saharan Africa, have risen sharply, putting a strain on the island's resources. They arrive southward across the porous line that divides Cyprus' Turkish Cypriot and Greek communities, thereby also entering the EU.

  • 75% of people want single-use plastics banned, global survey finds

    Three in four people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned as soon as possible, according to a poll released on Tuesday, as United Nations members prepare to begin talks on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution. The percentage of people calling for bans is up from 71% since 2019, while those who said they favoured products with less plastic packaging rose to 82% from 75%, according to the IPSOS poll of more than 20,000 people across 28 countries. Activists say the results send a clear message to governments meeting in Nairobi this month to press ahead with an ambitious treaty to tackle plastic waste, a deal being touted as the most important environmental pact since the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015.

  • Greener, cheaper electricity? Portsmouth is pursuing a community power model

    Portsmouth committee researching if joining a NH community power program can lead to greener, cheaper electricity for residents and businesses.

  • U.N. Security Council to hold emergency meeting about Russia-Ukraine crisis

    U.N. Security Council to hold emergency meeting about Russia-Ukraine crisis

  • Bitcoin Bill Introduced to Allow Californians to Pay State Services With Crypto

    On a separate front, political consultants are trying to advance a policy to make Bitcoin legal tender in the Golden State.

  • LOOKING BACK AT OUR HISTORY: Race, Racism, and Me, Part II

    In my 25-year military career, any negative stereotypes I may have harbored about African Americans were dismantled.

  • Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 16

    Coaches Poll top 25 powered by USA TODAY - where do all the top teams stand in the latest college basketball rankings after Week 16?

  • Freedom Convoy: Police arrest almost 200 protesters and tow more than 50 vehicles in Ottawa

    Freedom Convoy: Police arrest almost 200 protesters and tow more than 50 vehicles in Ottawa

  • Israeli probe finds no sign of police abuse in spyware case

    An Israeli investigation found “no indication” that police illegally hacked the mobile phones of dozens of public figures, the Justice Ministry announced Monday, contradicting the key claims of a series of explosive investigative reports in a leading Israeli newspaper. Israel’s attorney general ordered the investigation last month in the wake of the unsourced reports by the Calcalist business daily, which said police spied on politicians, protesters and even members of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle, including one of his sons. The paper said police used Pegasus, a controversial spyware program developed by the Israeli company NSO Group, without obtaining a court warrant.

  • Clifton man shot and killed near Route 80 in Paterson; city's fifth homicide this year

    A man was fatally shot on Market Street near Route 80 late Monday afternoon in Paterson’s fifth homicide of the year.

  • Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine

    Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine

  • US to impose sanctions on breakaway Ukraine regions after Putin recognition

    EU and UK prepare similar moves amid alarm over Russian president’s warnings of further actionUkraine-Russia crisis latest news – live updates Pro-Russian activists react in a street in Donetsk after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters Vladimir Putin’s declaration that Russia will recognise the independence of the breakaway regions of eastern Europe was greeted in the

  • 3 cops' trial in Floyd killing heads to closing arguments

    Closing arguments were expected Tuesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, with jurors to get the case after a month of testimony. Thomas Lane was the final officer to present his defense, testifying Monday he didn't realize how dire Floyd's condition was while handcuffed, facedown on the street with Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed to his neck — until paramedics turned Floyd over. Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

  • Florida GOP "Don't Say Gay" amendment riles bill's opponents

    Critics of the "Don't Say Gay" bill were further outraged Monday with a new amendment to the proposed law.State of play: An amendment filed by Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston) to his House Bill 1557 (cross-filed in the Senate by Sen. Dennis Baxley) would require schools to inform parents of their child's sexual orientation even in cases where a school employee suspects a student could face abuse or neglect at home if the parents found out. There would be a six-week deadline to tell the family.Get

  • New Zealand PM indicates mandates and other restrictions will lift after Omicron peaks

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions would lift once the threat of Omicron has passed.Why it matters: NZ imposed some of the world's toughest pandemic measures and largely contained the virus to managed hotel quarantine facilities for returning residents before Delta arrived and the government moved away from an elimination strategy toward one focused on vaccinations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • West Virginia QB commit Raheim Jeter shot in road rage incident

    Spartansburg (S.C.) junior quarterback and West Virginia commit Raheim Jeter was shot in a road rage incident on Friday.

  • Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62

    Dr. Paul Farmer, a U.S. physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people worldwide and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. Farmer was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “A compassionate physician and infectious disease specialist, a brilliant and influential medical anthropologist, and among the greatest humanitarians of our time — perhaps all time — Paul dedicated his life to improving human health and advocating for health equity and social justice on a global scale,” wrote George Q. Daley, dean of Harvard University's Faculty of Medicine, in a statement.

  • Paul deLespinasse: Employers have overdone college degree requirements

    Hopefully more employers will reconsider their employment policies and discontinue requiring degrees except when it makes sense.

  • Portland police: clash between armed homeowner and protesters sparked shooting

    The shooting took place as people gathered in northeast Portland on Saturday to protest the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old fatally shot earlier this month by law enforcement in Minneapolis during a no-knock apartment raid. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement on Sunday that a preliminary investigation indicated the incident "started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters" but that detectives were still struggling to gather evidence. In an online briefing on Sunday afternoon, department spokesperson Nathan Sheppard said detectives believe numerous people either saw the shooting or recorded it on their phones but have not cooperated with police.

  • Havana Syndrome: Former US official shares recording of mysterious sound behind the unexplained illness

    The mysterious illness has affected nearly 200 US officials since it was first reported in 2016