Protester gets house arrest for pelting Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with gravel

A protester who threw a gravel at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a 2021 campaign stop was sentenced Monday to house arrest and probation.

Trudeau was pelted with stones and pebbles as he got into a bus in London, Ontario, in Sept. 2021.

“It is absolutely unacceptable,” he said in a day later. “Nobody should be doing their jobs under the threats of violence or acts that put them in danger.”

Trudeau linked the incident to the anti-vaccine and anti-COVID-mitigation movements in the Great White North and the harassment that health care and service workers had received for imposing mask mandates and other restrictions.

Shane Marshall, a 26-year-old former official for People’s Party of Canada, was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest, community service and 12 months of probation for throwing the rocks. He was also ordered to stay at least 100 meters away from the prime minister.

The judge also ordered Marshall undergo counseling for threatening Trudeau’s safety, as well as the safety and security of Canadians.

“Acts of violence against our public figures are anti-democratic and need to be denounced in the strongest terms” so copy-cats don’t follow suit, Justice Kevin McHugh said.

Marshall’s attorney had argued for a one-year suspended sentence and an unspecified amount of community service. Prosecutors had called for Marshall to serve 30 days in jail.

Marshall pleaded guilty to common assault in March after initially being charged with assault with a weapon.

Trudeau and the Liberal party were ultimately re-elected about two weeks after the rock-throwing incident.