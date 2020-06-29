'I was horrified': Witnesses injured by police testify about Trump's photo op at Lafayette Square

WASHINGTON – Members of Congress heard from a series of witnesses, including several who were injured in the forcible clearing of protesters before President Donald Trump's controversial walk this month to St. John's Church for a photo opportunity.

The House Natural Resources Committee held its first hearing Monday on the incident June 1, in which protesters were removed from the park by authorities using chemical irritants, rubber bullets, shields and horses. Trump, who posed with a Bible in front of the historic church along with members of his administration, drew wide condemnation for the force used on demonstrators.

House Democrats pressed the Trump administration for information on its response to the protesters, who were cleared roughly a half-hour before a 7 p.m. curfew in Washington. The Interior Department's inspector general's office opened an investigation.

"Covering protests does carry unavoidable risk, but the media's role is essential. We don't just have a right to be there, we have an obligation," Amelia Brace, an Australian reporter who was repeatedly hit by officers during the clearing, told members of the committee. "As Australian journalists, we are the eyes and ears of our people – in this case, witnessing civil unrest in the capital of our most powerful and closest ally. It is crucial to democracy that journalists be allowed to do their job freely and safely. And that is certainly something we should expect in the world's greatest democracy."

More: How police pushed aside protesters before Trump's controversial church photo

'Shocking moment': Australian minister seeks probe of US police hitting reporter covering White House protest

The Democrat-led panel heard from witnesses and experts to examine what happened in the events leading up to and after the clearing of protesters, whether excessive force was used and what policy options are available.

Kishon McDonald, a protester and Navy veteran who said he was injured that day by law enforcement, told the panel he'd never been involved with protests before that day and felt a duty to do so. He said the violent protesters are the minority and something he hasn't witnessed.

"I should not have been forced to move and be attacked with tear gas and flash bangs since I was peacefully protesting for change," McDonald told the panel. "The dogs and water cannons from the ’60s have turned into tear gas and flash bangs today."

McDonald and Brace were joined by the Rev. Mariann Budde, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, which includes St. John's Church, and Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University Law School professor and a GOP expert witness during the president's impeachment.

McDonald is part of a lawsuit against the Trump administration filed with other protesters and the Washington chapter of Black Lives Matter, alleging the administration violated protesters' First Amendment rights. The lawsuit says McDonald was "repeatedly struck by the shields of multiple officers, which left bruises on his body," was struck even as he left the protest and suffered symptoms "related to inhaling tear gas."

Police move demonstrators away from St. John's Church across Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1 in Washington. More

Brace and her cameraman were hit repeatedly by law enforcement in a scene captured on camera and struck by rubber bullets despite identifying themselves as press, prompting Australian officials to call for an inquiry.

She told her network, 7NEWS, that it was a "terrifying" ordeal, and she could still "feel it across my shoulders where I was whacked with that baton, and we’ve got welts from the rubber bullets."

Budde said she watched the protest from afar, and "I was horrified" when she saw the movement by police and Trump's photo op at the church.