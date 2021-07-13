Protester’s lawsuit seeks big damages, alleges Lexington officers used too much force

Morgan Eads
·4 min read

A man who protested in Lexington last summer with a group calling for police accountability has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against two police officers.

James Woodhead was arrested during an afternoon protest on July 11, 2020, outside of police headquarters in downtown Lexington. In the lawsuit filed this month, Woodhead accuses Lexington Police Department officers Zakary Ridener and Keith McKinney of using excessive force and of unlawful arrest and imprisonment, according to court records.

Woodhead’s lawsuit argues that he should be awarded compensatory damages for his attorney fees, bodily injuries and “intangible” injuries like mental anguish, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.

For the three counts alleged, the lawsuit calls for a judgment of $1.5 million in compensatory damages from each of the officers and $1.5 million from each for punitive damages. The suit also seeks compensation for attorney fees.

The city and the police department do not comment on ongoing litigation.

At the time of the arrest, Woodhead was charged with the misdemeanor counts of inciting a riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to court records. The protest was part of mostly peaceful local marches last summer demanding police reforms after Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were killed by officers in Louisville and Minneapolis.

The lawsuit argues that the arrest was unlawful and that Woodhead had been targeted because he was seen writing — in marker — on protesters’ arms a phone number to call in case of arrest.

Putting the number on protesters arms was within Woodhead’s First and 14 Amendment rights, the lawsuit argues.

During the arrest, Ridener grabbed Woodhead’s “upper chest and shoulders” and tried to push him to the ground while also making an unsuccessful attempt to use his leg to get Woodhead down, according to the lawsuit. Woodhead “began to walk backwards,” and Ridener wrapped his arm around Woodhead’s arm. McKinney grabbed Woodhead’s upper body and “used his body to displace balance and took him to the ground,” according to the complaint.

Woodhead was handcuffed and taken to the back of police headquarters, where he was searched and then taken to the Fayette County jail, according to the lawsuit.

The officers used force “far beyond what was objectively reasonable and necessary to effect a lawful arrest, to overcome any resistance and in defense of self or others,” the lawsuit argues.

Soon after Woodhead’s arrest, protesters released images and video of what happened, and police released a video. At the time, some protesters argued that a choke hold had been used on Woodhead during the arrest, but police denied that one had been used.

Police said at the time that Woodhead was trying to interfere with the arrest of another protester, but Woodhead argued at the time that he had been concerned for that protester, a Black woman.

In the arrest citation, police accused Woodhead of “inciting a riot by urging five or more people to engage in a riot while in a public place. In addition to this, he wantonly engaged in tumultuous and threatening behavior in a public place.”

Kentucky state law defines a riot as a “public disturbance” involving five or more people “which by tumultuous and violent conduct creates grave danger of damage or injury to property or persons or substantially obstructs law enforcement or other government function.”

During the protest on the day of Woodhead’s arrest, protesters had been told by police they could not march in the road or block traffic.

In body camera footage released by police, an officer can be heard telling the group of police watching the protesters that he heard one of the protesters telling the group that anyone willing to go into the road and get arrested could. The officer then can be heard saying that was inciting a riot.

The arrests were made after a few of the protesters tried to cross East Main Street in a crosswalk against the light. Protesters argued after that there was no traffic coming when they crossed, and the video of the incident did not appear to show any oncoming traffic.

Woodhead is awaiting trial on the three misdemeanor charges tied to his July 2020 arrest. The charges of inciting a riot and resisting arrest are Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison each if convicted, and his charge of second-degree disorderly conduct is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in prison.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwe targets 1 million people in COVID-19 vaccine blitz

    Zimbabwe is aiming to vaccinate 1 million people against COVID-19 in the next two weeks, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday as he extended tough lockdown measures by another 14 days. Faced with rising infections and deaths, Mnangagwa on June 29 introduced tough lockdown measures that included a dusk to dawn curfew and curbs on inter-city travel. Mnangagwa said infections were rising at "an alarming rate" as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads locally.

  • Harris applauds Texas Democrats who left the state to fight voting restrictions

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday the Democratic lawmakers from Texas who left the state to derail Republican efforts to pass new voting restrictions have shown "great courage." More than 50 Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday, denying the state legislature the quorum required to approve the measures on Republican Governor Greg Abbott's special session agenda. "I think they have shown great courage, and certainly great conviction and commitment," Harris said in an interview with Reuters.

  • Barkevious Mingo’s lawyer: Accusation a lie, Falcons rushed to judgment

    Defensive end Barkevious Mingo was released by the Falcons this weekend after he turned himself into Arlington, Texas police on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. A lawyer representing Mingo had released a statement before his release calling the allegation “completely baseless” and another lawyer has issued another statement on Monday. Chris Lewis’ [more]

  • AP Interview: EPA water chief on clean water protections

    To finally determine a lasting definition of waterways that qualify for federal protection under the Clean Water Act, the Environmental Protection Agency’s new water director says everyone with a stake in the issue will need to be engaged. Radhika Fox recently spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration's plan to rewrite the regulation, also called Waters of the United States. The contentious rule was scaled back by the Trump administration after being expanded under President Barack Obama.

  • Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Olsen and Michaela Coel Among 2021 Emmy Nominees

    See the full list of nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards here.

  • UK watchdog raises competition concerns over Cellnex-CK Hutchinson tower deal

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it found evidence to suggest that CK Hutchison should have sold its passive infrastructure assets, including towers and masts, to an alternative buyer rather than market leader Cellnex. Last year, Cellnex said it would buy 24,600 telecom towers across Europe from CK Hutchison, which owns the Three mobile network in the UK, for 10 billion euros ($11.81 billion).

  • GOP Gov. Greg Abbott says drive-thru voting could lead to 'coercive' passengers, defends Texas voting restrictions

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claimed on "Fox News Sunday" the proposed GOP-led Texas voting restrictions would not suppress voters of color.

  • U.S. pharmacies strike first deals with counties over opioids

    Pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp, Rite Aid Corp and Walmart Inc have agreed to pay a combined $26 million to settle claims by two New York counties that they fueled an opioid addiction epidemic. The settlements are the first reached by pharmacies in the ongoing nationwide litigation over opioids. The pharmacies did not admit wrongdoing.

  • Jan. 6 insurrection participants not traitors or seditionists in the eyes of the law — as yet

    Then–Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen sent a memo last summer allowing federal prosecutors to consider sedition charges against police-reform demonstrators, particularly in Portland, Ore., where clashes between rioters and federal authorities raged outside a federal courthouse.

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rihanna in Sexy, Body-con Chanel

    I know, not a word you typically associate with the French brand.

  • Arizona election official: Unchecked Cyber Ninjas use alarming 'audit' rules to count votes

    We follow sensible rules that inspire confidence in fairness and accuracy. We should be skeptical of results from the Cyber Ninjas, who are unchecked.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • The man suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station

    Authorities in Wisconsin responded Tuesday morning to an apparent shooting at a gas station, with one witness describing a “sea of people” fleeing the store. Police were investigating at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, a small town off Interstate 94 about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station's gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • 1-year-old girl is one of the latest victims identified in Surfside condo collapse

    The confirmed death toll rose to 95, officials said Tuesday.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u