Protester lights self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

A person was in critical condition Friday after lighting themself on fire in an apparent protest outside an office building that houses the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, authorities said.

The protester was being treated for third-degree burns across their body, Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said at a news briefing Friday afternoon, and a security guard who tried to stop the person suffered burns to his wrist and leg.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said a Palestinian flag was found at the scene. He added there was no indication the incident was linked to terrorism.

“We believe this building remains safe, and we do not see any threat here,” Schierbaum said. “We believe it was an act of extreme political protest that occurred.”

The person arrived outside the building Friday afternoon and used gasoline as an accelerant, Smith said. Authorities did not release the protester’s name, age or gender.

Schierbaum said police are aware of heightened tensions in the Jewish and Muslim communities and have stepped up patrols at certain locations, including the consulate.

Demonstrations have been widespread amid rising tensions in the U.S. as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. A weeklong cease-fire gave way Friday morning to resumed fighting.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Person lights self on fire in protest outside Israeli consulate