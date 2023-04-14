Protester in platform shoes egged the King ‘out of necessity’

Thelwell poses outside court with a picture of a fried egg - Owen Humphreys/PA

A former student wore platform shoes to help him throw eggs at the King, a court has been told.

Patrick Thelwell walked free after being found guilty of threatening behaviour for throwing “at least five” eggs towards King Charles last November.

The court heard that the 23-year-old, who pleaded not guilty to a Section 4 public order offence, told an officer who was escorting him from his cell that he wore platform shoes with “large soles” so that he “could see [the King] through the crowd”.

On Friday, the judge sentenced Thelwell to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work for the “unprovoked, targeted and pre-planned use of violence against what was, after all, a 74-year-old man”.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring said the former University of York student “intended to cause King Charles to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him”.

The incident took place on November 9 last year, when the King and Queen Consort were visiting the city to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thelwell launched the eggs towards the monarch while he was being officially welcomed to the city by dignitaries at Micklegate Bar.

Each of them landed on the ground near him, meaning neither he nor the Queen Consort were hit, but the five eggs “came very close,” York Magistrates’ Court was told.

‘Savile has no relevance’

During his trial, Thelwell was stopped by the judge from asking a police witness whether he “was aware the King was photographed numerous times with Jimmy Savile”, a reference to the disgraced TV presenter.

Judge Goldspring told him: “Whether or not the King was photographed with Jimmy Savile has no relevance to this trial at all.

“I’m afraid I won’t allow you to ask questions about your perception of the King’s past.”

The defendant also asked Detective Constable Peter Wilson if he thought throwing eggs “is more or less serious than the violence carried out by the British state”.

Thelwell is arrested at the scene - Jacob King/PA

The court was shown body camera footage of Thelwell’s arrest, in which he could be heard shouting: “I threw eggs because that’s what he deserves. It’s the only justice the victims of colonialism will ever get.”

It also heard that another egg fell out of Thelwell’s pocket as he was being arrested.

Reading a statement in his own defence, Thelwell said he “acted out of necessity” in the face of “crimes against humanity by the British state”, including climate policy, austerity and the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia.

He added that he had been contacted by “thousands of people” saying they “would do the same thing, and will” if the King visits their area in the future.

Thelwell told the court he had been unable to claim universal credit since giving up his studies, and did not have a job as he “thought he was going to prison”, but was hopeful of finding work in the near future.