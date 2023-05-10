Protester throws cake at VW Chairman during AGM

STORY: About ten activists, including one topless woman with 'Dirty Money' painted on her back, also interrupted Chief Executive Oliver Blume's speech, shouting that the carmaker's vehicles were built with forced labour and waving banners that read: 'End Uyghur Forced Labour at VW'.

The activists were protesting the carmaker's controversial plant in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, reflecting similar investor concerns over claims of human rights abuses in the region.

They were rapidly escorted out by security staff.