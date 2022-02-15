Protester: 'We're not leaving' Ottawa demo site

Reuters

LONDON/TORONTO (Reuters) -A website devoted to disseminating leaked data says it was given reams of information about donors to a Canadian movement opposed to pandemic health measures after a fundraising platform popular with supporters of the group allegedly suffered a hack. Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) said on its website late on Sunday that it had 30 megabytes of donor information from the U.S.-based Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, including names, email addresses, ZIP codes and internet protocol addresses. The funding of the Canadian protests has emerged as a key point of interest as authorities in Ottawa and elsewhere try to get a grip on rallies led by truckers that have been blockading cities and border crossings across Canada with demands that include the deposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.