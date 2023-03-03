Protesters Take 80 Police, Oil Workers Hostage After Raid in Colombia

Andrea Jaramillo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Colombians protesting the poor state of roads took more than 80 police officers and oil workers hostage after raiding a field owned by a unit of China’s Sinochem Group, according to local media reports. A policeman and a civilian are dead.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Social media videos show how the unarmed police were placed in a truck Thursday and taken away. Clashes between communities and the police began after a group broke into the field owned by Emerald Energy, a subsidiary of Sinochem. They set installations on fire to protest a lack of road repairs that the government and Emerald had allegedly promised more than a year ago, according to Caracol Noticias.

The field is in the Amazonian province of Caqueta in southern Colombia.

Colombia’s oil industry has a history of violence from rebel groups and resistance from local communities, which makes it even harder for the country to reverse declining production of oil, a key source of export revenue.

President Gustavo Petro said Friday on Twitter that Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez will lead efforts to stop the violence from San Jose del Caguan. In separate tweets he asked the Red Cross help attend those taken hostage and blamed the violence on “groups that want to destroy this government and plunge Colombia into war.”

Sinochem didn’t reply to several requests for comment.

The Colombian Oil and Gas Association, known as ACP, said in a statement it condemns the acts of violence in the Capella A field, which is part of the Ombu block, adding that it has suffered from blockages in the past 40 days.

--With assistance from Oscar Medina.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tough on crime ‘Godfather of Lagos’ wins Nigeria’s close election

    One of Nigeria’s richest politicians, nicknamed the Godfather of Lagos, has been declared the new president of Africa’s most populous nation, in the country’s closest election in decades.

  • Tesla's New Goal: Boldly Targeting Full Global Energy Transformation

    Tesla unveils new $10 trillion `master plan' to transform global energy at its first-ever investor day.

  • Amber Alert: Police say babysitter's friend took 2-year-old from North College Hill home

    Bullock was spotted taking both the child and SUV on a neighbor's doorbell camera, police said.

  • Work Phones Resurging as Offices Ban WhatsApp, TikTok

    (Bloomberg) -- There may be a new ringtone in your life — the urgent chime of a company-issued cell phone.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeIn a throwback to the Blackberry era, telecom-service providers

  • Man, 26, fatally shot at M&S Drive-Thru

    Mansfield police have not identified the three individuals who were shot.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. THE FACTS: Title 26 of the U.S. Code requires individuals to pay income taxes. Faulty legal arguments claiming there’s no such law have been around for decades but have not been successful in court.

  • Breaking down Patrick Kane's debut for Rangers in loss to Senators | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, USA Today's Vincent Mercogliano joins Michelle Margaux to discuss Patrick Kane's debut as a New York Ranger on Thursday night in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Vincent breaks down Kane's performance as well as the atmosphere in Madison Square Garden, and what the Blueshirts must do defensively to have a successful rest of the season.

  • Anger Erupts in Japan Over Plan to Clear Student Debt for Having Babies

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s ruling party faced backlash from opposition lawmakers and the public this week after reports surfaced that it is mulling a plan to forgive student debt for those who have a child.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationAmericans Need to Be Richer

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of his wife and son

    Sentencing came little more than 12 hours after South Carolina attorney was found guilty of 2021 killings

  • Stephen Bear jailed for sharing sex video on OnlyFans

    The reality TV contestant shared footage of himself and Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans.

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.

  • Judge Gives ‘Monster’ Murdaugh Life Sentence—but Wishes It Was Death

    TwitterStanding in shackles and a beige prison jumpsuit, the once prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh continued to swear he was innocent Friday as a judge slammed him as a “monster” whose conduct was worse than many offenders who got the death penalty.Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to life in prison for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul—but not before giving a searing speech on Murdaugh’s conduct.“I don’t question at all the decision of the state not to

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused of Raping Their Own Allied Troops

    Marko Djurica/ReutersGAROUA-BOULAÏ, Cameroon—Kolimba* and Bissafi* were with about a dozen of their colleagues from the Forces Armées Centrafricaines (FACA), the armed forces of the Central African Republic (CAR), at a military base in the northeastern town of Béloko when armed men attacked around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21.The attackers, from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC)—a fusion of major rebel groups in CAR—destroyed dozens of vehicles, burned fuel stocks and razed a nearby customs office

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to two whole life sentences for murder of wife and son

    Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer found guilty of killing his wife and son, will die in prison after being given two whole life terms.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Florida sheriff tears into Neo-Nazi agitators: 'These scumbags came to the wrong county'

    Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tore into a group of Neo-Nazis agitators who have been making trouble in his community over the past few days.

  • Pittsburgh woman missing for more than 30 years found alive in Puerto Rico

    Patricia Kopta, a Pittsburgh street preacher, also known as “The Sparrow” has been found after being missing for more than 30 years.

  • Wagner Boss Trots Out Terrified Ukrainians to Deliver Grim Message

    Yan Dobronosov/ReutersIt is a battle that has cost thousands, perhaps even tens of thousands, of lives, but Vladmir Putin’s army appears to be on the verge of its first major victory in six months with the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.Yevgeny Prigozhin, the brutal oligarch whose Wagner Group mercenaries have led the months-long assault on Bakhmut, claimed Friday the town was all but surrounded and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should order his forces to leave via the on

  • Russian Officials Demand Assassination of Zelensky in Leaked Texts

    SPUTNIKRussian lawmakers are demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be assassinated and his country bombed into oblivion after what the Kremlin touted as a “Ukrainian terrorist attack” in a border region early Thursday.Every level of Russian government from Vladimir Putin to the Federal Security Service and regional governors blamed the Ukrainian military for the attack in Bryansk, which authorities said had left two people dead and a child injured. The official version of events from