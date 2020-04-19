Protesters accuse governors of overreach, constitutional experts say states are acting legally

Protests in cities and state capitals exploded around the country last week, with sign-toting and horn-blowing activists urging governors to ease stay-at-home restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus.

Governors are getting pushback from those who say their constitutional rights are being denied, to the point that threats have been made against the life of Kentucky's governor.

A Facebook post on Saturday in the "Boone County Neighborhood Group" contained what Kentucky lawmakers described as threats against Gov. Andy Beshear. The post started by saying Beshear's actions denied Kentuckians of constitutional rights.

"By these ... unconstitutional acts on the part of Andy Beshear the Constitution protects us and gives us the authority to eliminate him by any means necessary via the Second Amendment," the user wrote.

But the person who made the comments told The Courier Journal in a message Sunday that his post was "NOT threatening anyone."

During his COVID-19 briefing on Sunday, Beshear provided a brief response when asked about the threats, calling Kentucky State Police "an incredible organization filled with great people."

"They provide security for me on a daily basis," Beshear said. "I trust them them. They know what they're doing, and I couldn't be in better hands."

Executive orders by governors to close non-essential businesses, prohibit in-person religious services, force people to stay home or limit travel between states have been called unfair or unconstitutional by those protesting.

Governors insist they are simply trying to save lives, but experts say ensuring safety must be balanced against the liberties spelled out in the Bill of Rights.

State officials are still largely acting legally, constitutional law experts say.

"Pandemic is not a magic word that instantly negates all individual constitutional rights," said Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University.

"A pandemic gives states a compelling state purpose in the imposition of restrictions. But when the state denies or restricts constitutional rights, it must satisfy a balancing test."

The orders can be challenged on the basis that they're overly broad, he said, or that they don't properly weigh the individual restrictions against public health threats.

Turley pointed to Michigan, a state he thinks has an order broad enough that it could be challenged.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered outside the Michigan capital in Lansing and intentionally used vehicles to block traffic on the surrounding streets.

"The important thing to realize is that particularly in the initial phase of a pandemic, the courts will be highly deferential to the states," Turley said. "But that will wane over time."

One restriction that has drawn both protest and push back has been the prohibition of in-person religious gatherings.

Both Turley and Samuel Marcosson, a University of Louisville professor, say that on the surface these restrictions are constitutional, but the details and other orders are the real test.

"If religion is treated the same as and subject to the same rules and restrictions as secular businesses or entities or individuals, that doesn't violate the First Amendment,"

Marcosson said.

