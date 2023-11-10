Protesters advocate closing Green Bay Correctional Institution, ending lockdown

ALLOUEZ – With posters and candles, a few dozen people gathered outside Green Bay Correctional Institution Thursday evening to call for an end to the nearly six-month lockdown at the prison and closure of the 125-year-old facility.

Prison reform advocates, people who were formerly incarcerated and family of current prisoners took turns on a microphone sharing their experiences. Between speakers, the group shouted a chant: "Stop the torture, end the lockdown, close Green Bay."

The prison, located in the Green Bay suburb of Allouez, has been in a state of what the Department of Corrections calls "modified movement," since June 19. But advocates and family of those incarcerated at the facility say the lockdowns — which prevent prisoners at the maximum-security facility from leaving their cell for things like meals, recreation, classes and library time — have been continuing on and off for the last couple years, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is torture. Can you imagine 24 hours in a room with another person?" said Bobby Ayala, a formerly incarcerated man and an organizer for EXPO in Racine and Kenosha. "They want to call it 'modified movement.' A lockdown is a lockdown is a lockdown."

Bobby Ayala, lead organizer for the Racine and Kenosha chapter of EX-incarcerated People Organizing, speaks against the living conditions of inmates at the Green Bay Correctional Institution during a rally and vigil Thursday along Webster Avenue in Allouez.

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers this year asked that the state shut down the outdated prison, but neither Gov. Tony Evers' biennial budget nor the changes made by the Republican-controlled Legislature this summer supported that proposal.

Thursday's protest was organized by Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing, or EXPO, and JOSHUA, an interfaith justice advocacy organization that is the Green Bay affiliate of WISDOM. Following the speakers, multiple faith leaders led a prayer while those gathered lit candles in a vigil.

Green Bay Correctional Institution is not the only prison in the state currently dealing with long periods of lockdowns. Two other maximum-security facilities have been under extended lockdowns as well. Stanley Correctional Institution has been on lockdown since the start of the year, and Waupun Correctional Institution has been under lockdown since March. Justice advocates similarly gathered outside the Waupun prison to protest conditions Oct. 25.

The Green Bay prison currently houses more than 230 prisoners over the capacity it's designed for. It's been the site of violence among prisoners and between staff members and prisoners.

Prisoners say it has an ongoing infestation of mice.

Dant'e Cottingham, interim associate director of EXPO, introduced the speakers at Thursday's event. Cottingham, who spent nearly 26 years in prison, more than a decade of that time at Green Bay — said lockdowns are inhumane and don't help give prisoners tools for success upon their release from prison.

One of the speakers, Monteazul Cruz-Seymour, arrived at Green Bay Correctional Institution as a teenager in 1995 to serve time for an armed robbery, and said the prison, where he spent "the better part of a decade," was the longest home he's lived in.

The Wisconsin prison system, Cruz-Seymour said, does not adequately rehabilitate prisoners. He recalled the last thing prison staff told him when he was released back into the community 11 years ago was that they expected to see him again.

Now, Cruz-Seymour said, he owns a business, two homes, has children, works with the Department of Corrections in Racine, and even had the chief of police show up to his wedding. But the advancements he's made in his life since his incarceration, Cruz-Seymour said, came at no help from Green Bay Correctional or other Wisconsin prisons.

"The maturation that I endured didn't come at the hands and the help of the institution. It came in spite of it," Cruz-Seymour said.

The Rev. Marian Boyle Rohloff stands next to the wall of the Green Bay Correctional Institution while protesting the conditions for prisoners inside the 125-year-old facility during a rally and vigil Thursday in Allouez.

Over 90% of Wisconsin prisoners will be released into the community at some point, Cruz-Seymour said.

"Do we want them to come home disenfranchised, angry, upset, hurt, isolated, so that they come back to our community and create more victims? Or do we want them to come back believing that they can join that community, work hard and become an essential, integral part of it?" Cruz-Seymour said.

Jim Cairns, a member of JOSHUA's Transformational Justice Task Force, said the lockdowns aren't surprising, given the staffing shortages within the state Department of Corrections.

"It's just easier and safer probably to lock everybody up when you don't have enough staff to properly have the folks where you need them," Cairns said.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Protesters advocate closing Green Bay prison, ending lockdown