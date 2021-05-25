Protests spread across once-quiet Oman as economy flounders

  • People walk near riot police cars in Sohar, Oman, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. On Tuesday, dozens of protesters angry over firings and the poor economy of Oman marched in Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, marking a third day of demonstrations in the typically subdued sultanate. (AP Photo)
  • People and security forces talk under a bridge, in Sohar, Oman, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. On Tuesday, dozens of protesters angry over firings and the poor economy of Oman marched in Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, marking a third day of demonstrations in the typically subdued sultanate. (AP Photo)
  • Map locates protests. Scattered protests in Oman over layoffs and poor economic conditions have drawn a massive police presence in at least one city in the sultanate.
1 / 3

Oman Protest

People walk near riot police cars in Sohar, Oman, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. On Tuesday, dozens of protesters angry over firings and the poor economy of Oman marched in Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, marking a third day of demonstrations in the typically subdued sultanate. (AP Photo)
JON GAMBRELL
4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests over mass layoffs and Oman's poor economy spread Tuesday to cities across the sultanate, underscoring the financial challenge ahead for this nation a decade on from its Arab Spring protests.

Oman already faced economic trouble with tens of billions of dollars of outstanding debts and trouble finding enough work for its young people. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and repeated lockdowns that followed, further depressing growth in this nation of 4.5 million people on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

“It is, I think, such a huge challenge. It’s not even about the government being incapable of solving things,” said Cinzia Bianco, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations who studies Oman. “It’s just the challenges are huge and there’s a global crisis going on so there isn't much else they can do right now.”

The demonstrations Tuesday appeared largely peaceful in videos posted to social media and images shared by activists. Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Muscat, remained a flashpoint as it was during the Arab Spring.

But unlike Monday, which saw tear gas fired and demonstrators arrested, police handed out bottles of water to what appeared to be over 100 demonstrators who sheltered from the hot sun under an overpass in the northern city. The protest turned into a sit-in, with demonstrators holding noon prayers there as well.

Omanis shared videos of protests in the cities of Ibri, Nizwa, Rustaq and Sur as well.

The Gulf Center for Human Rights and the Omani Association for Human Rights said those earlier arrested had their mobile phones confiscated by authorities. The activists also said media outlets in Oman, which are tightly monitored, were warned by authorities not to report on the demonstrations.

“The Omani government should immediately end the policy of silencing and restricting public freedoms, including freedom of peaceful protest and freedom of the press,” the groups said.

State media did not acknowledge the protests, instead describing the situation Monday as the jobless coming to the Labor Ministry to “expedite the treatment of their conditions.” Oman's Al-Roya newspaper, however, published images of the demonstrations online for the first time Tuesday after columnists wrote broadly about the economic crisis the day before.

Oman’s Information Ministry and the Omani Embassy in Washington did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

On Tuesday night, Omani state television broke into programming to read an announcement saying Sultan Haitham bin Tariq had ordered 2,000 full-time government jobs be temporarily opened, as well as more part-time work hours be granted. Sultan Haitham's order also included stipends to create a planned 15,000 private-sector jobs for the next two years as well.

The demonstrations mark the first major unrest for Sultan Haitham, who took over in January 2020 after the death of the long-ruling Sultan Qaboos bin Said. State media on Monday referred to employment as “among the most important priorities” of Sultan Haitham.

The pandemic already saw many foreign workers lose their jobs and leave the sultanate, allowing Omanis to take over some work in the aviation, tourism and services industries. However, government statistics show 1.4 million foreigners still live in Oman.

Government debt, once 6% of Oman's gross domestic product in 2014, has spiked to 79%, according to the Fitch ratings agency. Sultan Haitham implemented value-added taxes of 5% last month like several other Gulf Arab nations, which once relied on their oil and gas wealth.

“The social pressure resulting from the low employment rate of young Omanis is a risk to public finances and political stability,” Fitch warned May 18. “The economy and government budget revenues are still not diversified, despite ongoing structural reforms."

Kristin Smith Diwan, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, similarly warned: “There are no easy solutions.”

“Sultan Haitham inherited an indebted state needing serious restructuring, both in its governing institutions and the broader economy,” she said. “The coronavirus pandemic has only made this worse severely hindering the global connections and investment the sultanate needs.”

The protests so far haven't targeted Sultan Haitham directly, instead focusing entirely on economic issues. That's not to say it doesn't pose a risk. Demonstrations have taken place in areas that have festering grievances in the sultanate, including Salalah, which suffered through years of warfare in the Dhofar rebellion that ended in 1976.

“The real danger is that short of a magic trick, the government cannot provide real quick and satisfying solutions to protesters," Bianco warned.

    Lithuanian prosecutors launched a criminal investigation Sunday into the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight en route to Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, to Minsk, Belarus, where police arrested prominent dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office said. The potential charges include hijacking a plane for terrorism purposes and other violations of International law, Reuters reports. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said this "unprecedented situation" is being "investigated very thoroughly," and passengers were asked to give evidence at the airport. The Ryanair flight from Athens was only a few miles from Lithuanian airspace when Belarusian air traffic control ordered it to turn around and land in Minsk, citing a potential security threat, later identified as a purported bomb report. Belarus' authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, personally gave an "unequivocal order" to scramble a MiG-29 fighter jet to "make the plane to a U-turn and led," his state press service said. Protasevich, 26, has been living in exile since Belarus charged him with inciting hatred and disorder for his news outlet NEXTA's coverage of Lukashenko's brutal crackdown on huge protests last year, following an election widely seen as rigged to give the president yet another term. Protasevich was added to the state terrorism list last year, and fellow passengers on the Ryanair flight said he appeared terrified when he learned where the flight was headed, telling them he faces execution in Minsk. The forced diversion of a passenger flight, evidently on the pretense of a fake bomb threat, was met with international condemnation. The Greek Foreign Ministry called it a "state hijacking" while Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called it an "act of state terrorism." European officials said they will discuss further sanctions against Belarus and consider declaring the country's airspace unsafe for commercial aviation. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said the U.S. should consider that, too. "No travelers can feel safe if state sponsored hijacking becomes acceptable," he tweeted. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. demands the "immediate release" of Protasevich and said the "shocking act perpetrated by the Lukashenka regime" requires "full investigation." In Russia, which typically backs Lukashenko, the response was more approving. Vyacheslav Lysakov, a parliamentary ally of President Vladimir Putin, called Protasevich's arrest a "brilliant special operation," The New York Times reports, while Margarita Simonyan, editor of the pro-Putin RT television channel, said Lukashenko "played it beautifully." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionModerna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in adolescentsLate night hosts don't let Marjorie Taylor Greene's mask-Holocaust blunder spoil their COVID-19 parades