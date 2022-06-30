Protesters block downtown traffic, denounce Akron police-involved death of Jayland Walker

Protesters block traffic on High Street in downtown Akron Thursday morning outside the Akron Police Department headquarters following Monday's police shooting death of Keyland Walker.

Protesters blocked the street in front of the Akron Police Department headquarters Thursday and shouted "murderer" any time an officer was seen during a demonstration in reaction to the police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

About 20 protesters gathered at the mid-morning rally organized by Serve the People Akron as the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to look into the shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the city's Firestone Park neighborhood following a chase that began in North Hill.

Police say Walker, 25, who is Black, had fired a gun at officers who tried to pull him over for traffic and equipment violations, Body camera footage of the confrontation has yet to be released.

About an hour into Thursday's protest, which began at 10 a.m., participants fanned out across South High Street, blocking the one-way traffic as they continued chants of "justice for Jayland" and "Black Lives Matter."

Police emerged and asked the protesters to clear the road; officers were met with more shouting, but after about five minutes all demonstrators complied. Soon afterward, the street was closed off to all traffic.

Some proceedings in the municipal court complex adjacent to the police department were postponed Thursday as a result of the protests.

The crowd thinned out shortly after noon.

