Protesters in Brighton Park speak out against migrant camp as construction begins

Winterized tent structures began to take shape Wednesday on the Southwest Side at Chicago’s first government-run tent encampment for migrants despite continued protests from neighbors and contradictory messages from local, city and state officials.

Construction on the Brighton Park site began early Wednesday and by midday, a steel frame for a structure towered over the lot on the corner of 38th Street and California Avenue. A few dozen neighbors gathered outside the encampment in protest over the site.

At the top of the list of neighbors’ concerns is a pending environmental assessment of the site that has not been released by the city. Neighbors say that the lot, formerly the site of a zinc smelter, is not suitable for residential use and could still hold toxic chemicals.

Jackie Zhang, 38, of Brighton Park, was one of a few dozen people protesting in front of the base site about the erection of the camp and has been asking when the environmental assessment from the city will be available.

“We haven’t gotten anything yet,” Zhang said. “They just keep building.”

Mayoral spokesman Ronnie Reese said the weekslong endeavor to assess the site’s viability should conclude this week.

Protesters said they are concerned about the lack of a permit for the site and the stress the camp could cause on local services. No building permits could be seen at the site Wednesday morning.

Reese said frames for up to two structures were scheduled to be built Wednesday, and supplies would continued to be laid out for additional structures by GardaWorld Federal Services, a private security firm the state is contracting to build and run the migrant camps.

The construction begins after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that the state would take an increased role in opening the tent encampment, a location chosen by the city that appears to be the most expedient option. The state will foot the cost of operating the Brighton Park lot as part of its $160 million contribution to migrant services in Chicago.

In a statement, Pritzker’s administration said the camp will not officially open its doors until assessments on environmental concerns conclude. In addition, he would share responsibility with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration if problems arise at the Brighton Park camp and smaller brick-and-mortar shelter in Little Village, both set to open around mid-December. Together, the two sites can house about 2,200 migrants, with preference given to families and disabled individuals sleeping outdoors at Chicago police stations or at O’Hare International Airport.

But several residents, including Zhang, view the push from the state to move forward with construction despite pending assessments as an affront to the community.

“They don’t hear any of our voices,” Zhang said of elected officials. “They just force it through without any kind of consequences.”

Protesters carried a variety of signs pointing out environmental justice concerns. One protester taped a sign that read, “This land is contaminated,” to the site’s fence.

The sound of jackhammers and bulldozers drowned out the speeches protesters made to reporters.

Protesters are mostly residents of Brighton Park, a predominantly Mexican and Asian immigrant community. Those gathered stressed that they were not opposed to migrant families moving into their neighborhood. Rather, they said they wanted to work with officials on finding safer spaces for migrants in the area.

“It’s unsafe for them,” said Roberto Silvestre of Brighton Park. “People die every year from the cold winter here.”

As of Wednesday, more than 23,100 asylum-seekers have arrived in Chicago in the last 15 months, according to city data. Awaiting shelter placement at Chicago police stations are 1,033 people, with an additional 151 awaiting placement at O’Hare. Mini-camps at eight police districts have been cleared out by officials as a frigid winter approaches.

Protesters, who have been gathering outside the site since the idea was floated in mid-October, say they will continue to speak out against the base camp until officials address their concerns.

Black tarps and wood covered the aluminum fence outside the site, allowing onlookers to view construction through a half-foot space between two fences.

Johnson signed a six-month, $548,400 land use contract for the site for the site on Oct. 26. In the contract, the city agreed to rent the land “as-is,” but if the site is not used for its intended purpose, both parties can terminate the agreement, Johnson spokesperson Reese said.