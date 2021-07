TheGrio

After news broke that Richardson tested positive for marijuana and may miss the Tokyo Olympics this month, Twitter went wild. U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is being shown love and support from many in the Black community on various social media platforms after news broke that she tested positive for marijuana and may miss the Tokyo Olympic Games. It remains unclear if Richardson will be suspended, how long the suspension could be, if she will appeal and how it will affect the 21-year-old’s track star’s dreams, but the entire situation sent Twitter into a tizzy Thursday night.