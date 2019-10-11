Protesters burn MAGA hats, police use pepper spray in tense hours after Donald Trump rally in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Supporters and protesters clashed Thursday night outside the Target Center after a rally for President Donald Trump.

Some threw urine in the streets and a small fire was quickly extinguished by police.

The protest began in the afternoon with various immigrant, women's and anti-war groups assembling against the president as Trump supporters lined to enter the venue.

Demonstrators blew whistles, chanted and drummed early in the gathering before tensions rose later in the night.

At about 9:30 p.m., a national correspondent for Fox News tweeted a video of protesters burning hats with Trump's slogan, MAGA (Make America Great Again).

Around 10 p.m., a Washington Post national correspondent posted a video of protesters going after a man identified as a Nazi.

After the rally, a USA TODAY Network reporter from the St. Cloud Times confirmed urine had been thrown and police used pepper spray to manage the crowd. Trump supporters and protesters clashed at corners near Target Center, and protesters dismantled part of the police barricade.

Police formed lines to control intersections around Target Center. There were verbal confrontations when Trump supporters walked through the contained protest areas.

By 11:30 p.m., the situation appeared to be calming.

Throughout the rally, Trump repeatedly stressed his love of law enforcement. Minneapolis banned off-duty police from appearing in uniform at political events, so the police union made shirts declaring "Cops for Trump."

