Protesters call for accountability following release of Grand Rapids police shooting video

GRAND RAPIDS – Demonstrators in Grand Rapids had a message for police during a march Wednesday: Enough is enough, and accountability is needed now.

Hundreds marched through the city's downtown Wednesday evening, hours after the local police department released footage of an officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, during a traffic stop April 4.

For many who marched, Lyoya's death was a sign that the police reform and accountability pledged in 2020 in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis has been inconsequential.

Marching from Rosa Parks Circle to GRPD precinct downtown pic.twitter.com/rojMZsDVqM — Arpan Lobo (@ArpanLobo) April 13, 2022

"I don't think the establishment are ever gonna listen to us," said Bryan Foster, a Black man who attended demonstrations. "It's in their best interest not to. It's in their best interest to keep this war against my people going forever."

Speakers at the event called for police accountability in the wake of Lyoya's death.

"We need justice. We need change. We can't keep doing this," said Brianna Pearson. "This s--- is tiring, man. I know of all of y'all, I know I break into tears speaking about this s---."

More: Grand Rapids police release video of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

"Regardless of the color of his skin, that man should not have been killed," said DeAndre Jones. Chants of "Black lives matter," "No justice, no peace" and "Name that murderer" were shouted in front of GRPD's headquarters.

The name of the officer who shot Lyoya has not been released, and no charges have been issued. GRPD chief Eric Windstrom said the officer, who is white, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Story continues

After speakers addressed the crowd, they later marched around the station, circling a few blocks, including down a street named after Breonna Taylor.

They held up signs that read: “Silence is violence” and “No justice, no peace.”

The protest appeared to be peaceful. Some businesses across the street had wooden boards placed in anticipation of potential violence, but as of 8:30 pm, none was apparent.

A man who said he knew the victim, Jimmy Barwan, addressed the crowd.

“Whose streets? Our streets!” the crowd chanted before marching.

There was little police presence visible during the demonstration. City of Grand Rapids salt trucks were used to cordon off certain roads to vehicles while the march took place.

Demonstrators continued to march until around 9:30 p.m., stopping at Veteran's Memorial Park near downtown. Speakers said they would return Thursday before urging everyone in attendance to find a buddy before leaving and not walk alone.

Lyoya was pulled over for a non-matching license plate near the intersection of Nelson Avenue and Griggs Street on April 4, according to police.

Patrick Lyoya.

In the video police released of the incident, Lyoya gets out of the car, and the officer gets out and tells him to get back in the car. The officer asks for his driver's license and then proceeds to ask whether Lyoya speaks English due to a possible language barrier.

Lyoya then appears to run around the car, and the officer chases and tackles him to the ground on the front lawn of a house.

They struggle, and the officer can be heard telling Lyoya to "stop" and to "let go of the Taser."

After about 90 seconds, the officer is lying on top of Lyoya, who is facedown on the ground, still yelling for him to "let go of the Taser," and proceeds to shoot him.

Charges have not been filed against the officer. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office is waiting for the Michigan State Police investigation of the shooting to conclude before deciding whether to file charges.

A news conference with Lyoya's family is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a local church.

Contact Arpan Lobo at alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Hundreds protest Grand Rapids police shooting of Patrick Lyoya