Protesters call for complete shutdown of Men's Central Jail

After 10 years working in nonprofits to train young activists, Murrey and behavioral change researcher Alicia Clifton decided that mobile gaming could be an unexpected way to broaden their reach. “American teens care very deeply about the planet, equality and mental health, but the problems often feel so big it’s paralyzing,” Murrey told TechCrunch. When leading training sessions for young activists, Murrey lamented the fact that she could only connect with these future leaders in one moment, rather than over a longer time.