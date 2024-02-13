Protesters call for firing of ex-Manual football coach Donnie Stoner, brother Ronnie

Alyssa Foster, right, and Alexis Crook protest outside the Jefferson County Public Schools central office in Louisville on Tuesday, calling for the firing of former dupont Manual High School football coach Donnie Stoner and his brother Ronnie. Feb. 13, 2024

Several protesters rallied outside the Jefferson County Public Schools' central office prior to a school board meeting Tuesday evening, calling for the district to terminate the employment of Donnie and Ronnie Stoner.

"Stand with survivors," they shouted. "Uncover the cover-up."

The Stoners are twin brothers who coached football and worked at duPont Manual High School until they were reassigned to positions within the district with no student contact.

Donnie Stoner is facing criminal charges alleging sex with a student.

No formal charges have been brought against Ronnie Stoner.

Both have been reassigned pending "the outcome of investigations following JCPS policies and procedures," according to the district.

"We've got questions," Alyssa Foster, one of the protesters, said.

Donnie Stoner graduated from Manual in 2002. He taught special education. He was hired as Manual’s football coach in February 2022 to replace a retiring coach.

A rally at Manual

A similar rally was hosted by alleged victims and their supporters outside Manual during dismissal a week prior to Tuesday's gathering.

With megaphones and posters, the protesters, including some JCPS parents, also called for the removal of the Stoners from the district's payroll.

They passed out 200 red shirts to students that read, in part: “Stand with child victims from duPont Manual and other JCPS schools ..."

The Courier Journal reached out to Donnie Stoner's attorney, Rob Eggert, for reaction, but he declined to comment.

A timeline of events

Here's what has happened since the situation with Donnie Stone first became public:

On July 14, JCPS temporarily removed Donnie Stoner from his duties as head football coach.

A week later, JCPS confirmed to The Courier Journal that Ronnie Stoner worked with the Manual football team for that month "in an unpaid capacity."

LMPD issued a warrant for Donnie Stoner's arrest on July 28, alleging sex with a juvenile student, according to an LMPD document asking officers to be on the lookout for him.

"Following our policies and procedures, Donnie Stoner has been reassigned to a job location where he will not have contact with children," JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert told The Courier Journal following Donnie Stoner's arrest warrant. "His status is still 'temporarily removed' as football coach."

He was reassigned to the bus depot.

Three days after The Courier Journal reported about LMPD's warrant, Donnie Stoner turned himself in to his attorney. He was charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy.

The charges were brought regarding allegations of sex with a 17-year-old female juvenile student. At the time, Stoner was 39.

An indictment for Donnie Stoner, issued Aug. 4, focuses on events alleged to have occurred between May 30-July 13, 2023, according to the commonwealth attorney's office.

The 17-year-old girl told police Donnie Stoner kissed her and touched her inappropriately while in his classroom at Manual in May, according to court documents. The girl also told police Donnie Stoner drove her to his home multiple times, where they had sex.

Donnie Stoner remains free on bond and employed by the district.

Donnie Stoner appeared before Judge Melissa Logan Bellows in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Aug. 7, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to 20 counts, all related to allegations of sex with a female juvenile student.

On Aug. 2, The Courier Journal inquired about Ronnie Stoner's employment status and was told he was removed from working with the Manual football team "in any capacity," per Hebert.

Ronnie Stoner was the School Safety Administrator for duPont Manual High School, but as of August, he was temporarily reassigned to the bus depot.

Since then, both brothers have been reassigned to new roles with no contact with students. Donnie Stoner is currently assigned to supply services. Ronnie Stoner is now assigned to JCPS' in-house print shop.

Donnie Stoner's next court hearing is in March.

