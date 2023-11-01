Protesters call for Westmoreland DA to reopen probe into Derry police dog's death

Nov. 1—A handful of Derry residents protested in front of the county courthouse in Greensburg Wednesday, demanding that Westmoreland District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli reopen an investigation into the death of the borough's police dog.

Protest organizer Yvonne Earhart claimed the district attorney's probe into the August death of Smoke, a 4-year-old Malinois, was flawed and should be referred to another agency.

"I want charges filed against (borough police Chief) Randy Glick. It was abuse and neglect," Earhart said of the circumstances that led to the dog being euthanized three days after it was injured.

Borough officials said Smoke was injured Aug. 25 in Glick's back yard when the chief, who also served as the dog's handler, claimed the the animal confronted one person aggressively, bit another and got into a fight with a family dog. Solicitor Lee Demosky said Glick used a Taser on the family dog to stop the fight and that three days later a veterinarian's examination revealed serious injuries to Smoke, requiring that the dog be euthanized.

Ziccarelli announced last month that investigators found no criminality in connection with dog's injuries and subsequent treatment. Melanie Jones, the district attorney office's spokeswoman, on Wednesday declined to make additional comments about the probe.

"If new information or evidence is presented to our office, it will be investigated and looked into," Jones said.

Derry Councilman Al Checca accused investigators and borough officials of withholding information.

"This has all been a cover up. They've had secret meetings and the incident has drastic holes in it," Checca alleged.

Demosky said the borough continues to conduct a "civil investigation."

"A lawyer from our office continues to investigate to make sure all the facts are reported to borough council and we expect that to be concluded soon. We're interviewing witnesses and reviewing records. There is also a review of personnel issues," Demosky said.

Glick has been on leave from the department and it is unclear when he will return to duty, Demosky said.

Derry council voted to disband the borough's police dog program last month. Previous reports indicated it cost $4,500 to buy the dog from a breeder in Holland in 2020 and another $5,000 to train it.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .