Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza block roads near LAX Airport

A large group of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were blocking streets near the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night. The protesters were blocking traffic near an airport entrance at the intersection of Vicksburg Avenue and 96th Street at around 5 p.m. At one point, the group was seen walking over the 96th Street bridge, impacting access for rideshare drivers. The demonstrators are calling for an end to the war between Hamas and Israel that began on Oct. 7 and has claimed over 18,500 lives so far. They were heard chanting, “Resistance is justified! Free Palestine and genocide,” and also holding a banner that read, “Let Gaza live.” The unnamed L.A. coalition is described themselves as an "unaffiliated group of Palestinians, Jews, and Angelenos of conscience." The group is calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Gaza and the “genocide of the Palestinian people.” KTLA's Chris Wolfe and MaryBeth McDade report on Dec. 15, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/protestors-calling-for-ceasefire-in-gaza-block-roads-near-lax/

