Protesters carrying Nazi flags and DeSantis imagery gathered outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Protesters carrying Nazi flags and DeSantis imagery gathered outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Protesters with Nazi flags gathered outside Disney World on Saturday.

Some also carried flags in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has been embroiled in a yearlong feud with Disney over the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Protestors waving Nazi flags gathered outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Some of the protesters also held up signs in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

—Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 10, 2023

DeSantis and Disney have been involved in a yearlong feud that began after the company spoke out against a controversial piece of legislation dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The Florida governor has since targeted Disney's special self-governing powers and has threatened other measures, and the company has retaliated by suing DeSantis, alleging he has tried to "weaponize government power" over the company.

The governor has denied that his actions against Disney are politically motivated.

An expert previously told Insider that the governor's actions are risky, as Florida has more to lose than Disney in this fight.

Last May, a similar protest took place in the same location outside Disney World with protesters carrying Nazi flags.

At the time, the Florida Holocaust Museum said in a statement: It's a sad day for humanity when even Disney World — the 'happiest place on earth' — is not immune to blatant antisemitism."

"Displays of Nazi imagery are repugnant, and this demonstration was clearly meant to offend and provoke," it said. "No family should be confronted with threatening symbols of hate, least of all on vacation."

Representatives for DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, which was made outside of normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider