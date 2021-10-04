Protesters chant 'f*** Joe Biden and de Blasio' as thousands of teachers lose work due to vaccine mandate

Protesters chanted, "F*** Joe Biden and de Blasio," outside the New York City Department of Education office Monday, according to a video posted on Twitter.

The crowd mobilized outside the Education Department building in Brooklyn to protest thousands of teachers getting laid off for not being vaccinated.

"The system is corrupt," protesters can be heard chanting.

Cries of "hold the line" and "we will not comply" can also be heard in the footage.

JUST IN: Crowd protest outside New York City Department of Education over vaccine mandate, chants 'the system is corrupt'pic.twitter.com/gA4bgU0a5K — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 4, 2021



This comes in response to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement in August that all educators would be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1 to keep teaching, according to the NYC Department of Education's website.

Those educators must have received at least one vaccine or have been fully vaccinated by the deadline on Friday or risk losing their positions, the website said.

