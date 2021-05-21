Protesters chant outside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home: 'It's not enough to be Black'

Audrey Conklin
·2 min read
More than 300 protesters crowded outside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home Thursday, saying she has disappointed the city, according to local reports.

Demonstrators posted photos and videos of the protest on social media, using the hashtag #2Years2Much as the mayor marked two years in office.

Photos show protesters carrying signs that gave Lightfoot "F" marks in education, COVID-19 recovery, police reform, housing and so on, photos posted to social media show.

"It’s not enough to be Black, it’s not enough to be female, you gotta be right," Tara Stamps, a veteran Chicago Public Schools teacher, said, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Forty community organizers sponsored the event, including the Chicago Teachers Union, Black Lives Matter Chicago, Illinois Raise Your Hand, GoodKids MadCity and others, according to a Facebook event page.

"For the past 2 years, Lightfoot's [a]dministration has continued to ignore the demands of its people," the event page reads. "This administration has failed on multiple issues — from environmental justice to education to policing to housing and COVID recovery. Join over 30 organizations in calling out Mayor Lightfoot on her [two-]year anniversary and demand that she fulfill her broken promises."

The Chicago Teachers Union said its members are "just grateful and honored to be standing alongside" protesters in a Thursday tweet.

Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News. The mayor on Thursday boasted 150 accomplishments since she took office, according to Fox 32.

She also announced a new $10 million initiative to improve the city's parks, libraries and community gardens.

"Chicago Works Community Challenge serves as our city's latest step in the mission I set out to accomplish two years ago, which is to deliver the investments and change our residents need in order to thrive," Lightfoot said in a Thursday statement.

She added that the initiative will rely on "community input," similar to "many of the other programs" her administration has launched "over the past two years."

Lightfoot also recently came under fire for announcing that she would only be taking interviews "Black or Brown journalists."

The Chicago mayor appeared to confirm the practice on Twitter.

"It's a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American," Lightfoot wrote on Wednesday. "Diversity and inclusion is imperative across all institutions including media. In order to progress we must change."

