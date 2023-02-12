Protesters clash over drag queen story hour event at London museum

Muri Assuncao, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Protesters clashed outside London’s Tate Britain museum on Saturday over a drag queen storytelling event.

About 30 demonstrators showed up to protest the Drag Queen Story Hour U.K. event, which featured drag performer and author Aida H Dee reading to kids and families.

The protest was organized by the far-right group Patriotic Alternative, according to local media reports.

Carrying signs that read “Drag reading shut down” and “Leave our kids alone,” the anti-LGBTQ protesters stood outside the Central London museum hoping to disturb the event.

But according to organizers, all three planned shows went on “and they were extremely successful.”

One person was arrested on “suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer,” the BBC reported citing a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

A group of about 30 counter-protesters also showed up at the museum carrying signs that read “Trans rights now” and “Don’t let the far right divide us.”

The event was described by the world-famous museum as an “exciting pop-up” featuring Dee, an “ADHD, neurodivergent, queer hero of literature, theatre, and children’s entertainment.”

The artist and author — who was named “Local Leader of the Year” in 2022 by the British LGBTQ outlet PinkNews — later shared a photo on social media celebrating the event’s success.

“I performed my OWN published books AND IT WAS FABULOUS!!!” Dee tweeted, adding the hashtag #QueerJoy and three rainbow flag emojis.

Protests organized by far-right groups against drag events are getting increasingly common across the U.S. Last year, several family-oriented shows featuring drag performers were forced to be canceled because of threats from groups such as the Proud Boys. Oftentimes, protesters show up to the manifestations carrying guns.

Recommended Stories

  • 'A powerful hope': Tens of thousands demonstrate in downtown L.A. against Iranian government

    Thousands gathered outside L.A. City Hall, calling for regime change in Iran and rallying in solidarity with the country's female-led protest movement.

  • Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage

    Raisi, whose hardline government faces one of the boldest challenges from young protesters calling for its ouster, appealed to the “deceived youth” to repent so they can be pardoned by Iran's supreme leader. In that case, he told a crowd congregated at Tehran's expansive Azadi Square: “the Iranian people will embrace them with open arms”.

  • Knowsley: Missiles thrown at police and van set on fire in protest outside asylum-seeker hotel

    Missiles have been thrown at officers and a police van set on fire during a protest outside a hotel reportedly housing asylum-seekers on the outskirts of Liverpool.

  • Tens of thousands take to streets of Israel opposing proposed judicial overhaul

    Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial overhaul plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government which critics say threaten democratic checks on ministers by the courts. The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society. "We (are) ...here in order to demonstrate against the government of Israel under Netanyahu, which in our belief is against democracy and are going to do anything they can in order to take out democracy of Israel," said Illan Bendori, 70, at a protest in Tel Aviv.

  • Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent

    Access to social media platforms has been restricted in Ethiopia, Internet watchdog NetBlocks said, following violent protests sparked by a rift within the country's Orthodox Church. The protests broke out in the Oromiya region when three church officials declared themselves archbishops last month and set up their own governing body. The statement called for demonstrations on Sunday, accusing the Ethiopian government of "meddling" in the church's internal affairs after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asked his ministers to stay out of the dispute.

  • Hungary protests against Chinese battery plant defy 'Orbanomics'

    Even as diggers turned over land for one of Europe's biggest electric battery plants, environmental protesters vowed to run the Chinese project out of town.Hungary has more than 20 EV battery plant projects under way and hopes to become the EU's second biggest producer in GWh (gigawatt per hour) terms by 2030 behind Germany. 

  • Iran marks anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid protests

    Iran on Saturday celebrated the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West. Protesters began pouring into the streets in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman detained by the country’s morality police. In a speech at Azadi Square in the capital Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi referred to the protests as a project by Iran's enemies aimed at stopping the nation from continuing its achievements.

  • Israelis protest right-wing government in Tel Aviv

    STORY: Protesters say the changes will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts. They also accused Netanyahu of trying to escape a legal case against him. Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges which he denies.The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.Netanyahu has dismissed the protests, now in their sixth week, as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.The protesters say the future of Israel's democracy is at stake if the government succeeds in pushing through the plans, which would tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn government decisions or Knesset laws.As well as threatening the independence of judges and weakening oversight of the government and parliament, they say the plans will undermine the rights of minorities and open the door to more corruption.

  • France protests look to test government's resolve on pension reforms

    Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated across France on Saturday seeking to keep up pressure on the government over its pension reform plans, including a move to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62. "If they're not able to listen to what's happening on the streets, and are not able to realise what is happening with the people, well they shouldn't be surprised that it blows up at some point," Delphine Maisonneuve, a 43-year-old nurse told Reuters as a protest in Paris kicked off. President Emmanuel Macron says the reform is "vital" to ensuring the viability of the pension system.

  • Georgia Tech students protest public safety training center, beating of Tyre Nichols

    While students held signs and marched Friday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News found a growing police presence at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center.

  • Albanian opposition protests against corruption, poverty

    Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in front of the Albanian prime minister's office on Saturday accusing the government of Edi Rama of corruption and protesting against the high cost of living which is forcing people to leave the country. Protesters, led by opposition leader Sali Berisha, hurled firecrackers at the entrance of government offices where hundreds of police officers in anti-riot gear blocked protesters from entering the building. Berisha, a former president and prime minister, is banned from entering the United States over alleged corruption.

  • Minnesota Woman Calls Police On Black AC Technician While He’s Working, Sobs Uncontrollably And Claims To Be Threatened

    Alonzo Harmon, a Black man who works as an HVAC technician in Golden Valley, Minnesota, is outraged after his client called the police on him, sobbed hysterically while speaking with the operator and claimed that he’s threatening her. Harmon recorded the woman as she was crying on the phone, then posted the video on TikTok.

  • BREAKING: U.S. Military Shoots Down Another ‘High-Altitude Object’ Over Alaska

    The U.S. military has downed another mysterious high-altitude object flying over Alaska airspace. Here's what we know so far.

  • Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter — and Grandpa Rod Stewart!

    Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro share 11-year-old daughter Delilah

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Strategy: No More “Dishing Dirt” on the Royal Family, Apparently

    The Sussexes are in a rebranding phase.

  • Wayne Gretzky's Daughter Paulina Unleashed Her Inner Snow Bunny in a Sparkly Gray Lingerie Set

    We may be deep in the winter months, feeling the cold every time we go outside. However, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky isn’t letting the snow stop her from showing off her confident spirit. On Feb 10, Paulina shared a series of sensational lingerie photos to her Instagram with the simple caption, “❄️.” In the […]

  • Brooke Shields’ Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage Red Carpet Dress To Prom

    Brooke Shields’ teenage daughter Rowan rocked one of her mom’s most iconic red carpet looks to prom, an iconic red gown she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes.

  • Republicans react to third 'object' shot down over Canada: 'Unprecedented challenge'

    Republicans are reacting after U.S. forces shot down a “high-altitude airborne object," which comes one day after the military shot down a separate "object" off the coast of Alaska.

  • Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges

    San Francisco Police Department announced an arrest Friday night in the deadly Sunset District home explosion and fire that happened a day earlier. A 53-year-old San Francisco resident is facing charges for manslaughter, child endangerment, and drug manufacturing.

  • 'White Lotus' Fans Can't Stop Staring at Alexandra Daddario in a See-Through Dress

    'The White Lotus' cast member and 'Mayfair Witches' actress Alexandra Daddario wore a plunging see through black gown while attending a Hollywood party.