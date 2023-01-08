Protesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China, videos show

·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed.

Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer, Zybio, in the central municipality of Chongqing.

Reuters was unable to obtain any immediate comment from Zybio, but verified, via geolocation, that some of videos were filmed at the company's factory in Chongqing.

One video showed people throwing traffic cones, boxes and stools at police carrying riot shields. Another video, posted on social media platforms such as Twitter and Douyin, showed dozens of protesters chanting "return our money".

A person who answered a phone call at Zybio's headquarters declined to comment on Sunday. Emails to the company were not immediately answered.

Protests are not rare in China, which has over the years seen people demonstrate over issues such as financial scams or labour disputes.

But authorities have been on higher alert after a series of protests late last year, including worker unrest at Apple supplier Foxconn's massive iPhone factory in central China, as well as widespread protests in Chinese cities and top universities against COVID restrictions.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Record amount of deadly fentanyl seized in New York City

    Federal agents have seized a record amount of fentanyl in NYC -- enough doses to kill everyone in the state three times over.

  • Bet the space farm that the ‘Avatar’ sequels will feature these 3 things

    If you are a fan of Avatar, Eywa has heard you. Avatar: The Way of Water is a global hit, proving that there’s plenty of life in the franchise that James Cameron began in 2009. A third movie has already been shot, and Cameron plans to release two more movies after that, which seems likely given the success of The Way of Water. If we're getting three more Avatar movies, then what can audiences expect to see? The storylines of the first two films are simple by design. Their messages are not subtle

  • Video: Wash your hands — and smartphone — at McDonald’s in Japan

    A video of a phone cleaning station at a McDonald's in Japan has gone viral. Uploaded to Twitter by Sho Sawada (@shao1555) on Oct. 26, 2022, the video shows a sink with a phone cleaning station. As Sawada places his phone into a designated slot, the phone is lowered into the counter and then sterilized via UV light rays.

  • Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation -Bloomberg News

    Those laid off at the social media platform owned by Elon Musk include Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, a relatively recent hire as head of site integrity for the Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter's senior director of revenue policy, Bloomberg reported. Workers on teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media on the platform were also eliminated, the report added.

  • Where might Trevor Bauer sign next? These teams might have interest

    Trevor Bauer is a free agent now that the Dodgers have cut ties with him. One former major leaguer thinks Bauer will pitch for someone this season.

  • Trial set for Black soldier suing police over violent stop

    Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next year after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit that is now being heard, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and intensifying the scrutiny of the boundaries of reasonable, and legal, police conduct. The episode also served as a grim signal to many Black Americans that military uniforms don't necessarily protect against abuse of authority by law enforcement. The officers repeatedly commanded Nazario to exit his SUV, with Gutierrez warning at one point that Nazario was “fixing to ride the lightning” when he didn't get out.

  • Rich Russians can't easily travel overseas after Putin's invasion, so they're going on cruises at home instead

    Russian cruise operators enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers of up to 40% last year following the invasion of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

  • Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies

    Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday evening to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in. “The settler government is against me,” read one placard.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Russian stationing point near Crimea, tens of soldiers injured General Staff

    On 5 January, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the stationing point of the occupiers in the village of Havrylivka Druha in the south of Kherson Oblast, up to a hundred injured soldiers were taken to the hospital.

  • Prince Harry accused of ‘betraying the military’ and endangering serving soldiers after Taliban kill claim

    Prince Harry has been accused of “betraying” the military and putting serving British soldiers and the greater public at risk after claiming to have killed 25 Taliban insurgents.

  • Al Qaeda Is Planning to Fake the Death of Its Dead Leader

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAl Qaeda is planning to announce a fake cause of death for former leader Ayman al Zawahiri, who was already killed by a U.S. airstrike, according to senior sources in the jihadi movement.Under the plan, al Qaeda would announce that Zawahiri died from ill-health, even though Joe Biden held a press conference to say that Osama bin Laden’s successor had been taken out by a precision strike on an upmarket district of Kabul six months ago.When

  • Iran's crackdown continues with arrests of journalist, celebrity chef

    The journalist interviewed families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with protests. The chef made a dish seen as a veiled jab at a slain military commander.

  • Off-duty Kosovo soldier suspected of wounding two local Serbs

    Kosovo police arrested an off-duty soldier suspected of shooting and wounding two young Serbs near the ski resort town of Shterpce on Friday, a case likely to further inflame relations between local Serbs and the government in Pristina. "I was informed that a member of the Kosovo Security Force was involved in the case that happened in Shterpce and security and justice bodies are dealing with the case," Defence Minister Armend Mehaj said in a statement. The case is expected to deepen mistrust between majority ethnic Albanians and the Serb ethnic minority that lives in Kosovo.

  • Israeli ambassador slams UN for meeting over visit to Temple Mount

    Supporters of Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stress that he did not walk on the site of the Holy of Holies and did not pray, thereby avoiding any violations of policy.

  • Zelenskyy urges Russian citizens to oppose war after rejecting Putin ceasefire: 'end your state's aggression'

    Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy rejected Vladimir Putin's calls for a ceasefire and instead appealed to Russian citizens to oppose his deadly war.

  • Pakistani police: Militants kill officer near Afghan border

    Militants opened fire on a security van killing a policeman Saturday in northwestern Pakistan, a region bordering Afghanistan where violence has spiked in recent months, local police said. A search was underway to find the attackers who fled the scene in Dogar Umerzai, a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police spokesperson Fatiullah Khan said. The Pakistani Taliban is a separate group but also a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

  • Blockades resume in Peru over Castillo's ouster

    STORY: Demonstrators used burning tyres to block the roads of the South Pan-American Highway, and they stood in the middle of the road to halt trucks.The border crossing point in the Peruvian town of Desaguadero was closed with blockades set up with rocks and metal structures as demonstrators chanted slogans such as 'Aymaras united will never be defeated' or 'The fight will continue if there is no solution.'Protesters are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, changes to the constitution, and the release of former president Pedro Castillo.Peru's protests began in early December after Castillo was removed from office and then detained after illegally trying to dissolve Congress.Protests resumed on Wednesday (January 4) after a lull over the Christmas and New Year period.The heavy clashes in the South American country have left 22 dead and another six dead in accidents linked to road blockades.

  • Prince Harry's comments on military service may incite Taliban violence, former commander says: 'Propaganda'

    Former Commander of the British Forces in Afghanistan Richard Kemp raised concerns that Prince Harry's comments could fuel anger amongst extremist groups in the Middle East.

  • Taliban criticize Prince Harry's claim he killed 25 fighters

    Senior members of the Taliban responded angrily Friday to claims by Prince Harry in his much-anticipated memoir that he had killed 25 “enemy combatants."

  • After peace deal, Orthodox Ethiopians keep a Christmas of hope

    "I was able to come this year because there is peace," says Asme Mamo as he joins crowds of worshippers celebrating Orthodox Christmas in the historic Ethiopian town of Lalibela.