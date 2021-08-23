Protesters clash in Portland

Storyful

Fireworks and bats were just some of the makeshift weapons used by opposing groups as they clashed on a road in the Oregon capital Portland on August 22.This footage by Brendan Gutenschwager starts with members from one group, some of who can be seen holding American flags, smashing the windows of a van parked beside Northeast 122 Avenue before flipping it on its side. The two groups then skirmished on the road, often forcing traffic to stop.In addition to fireworks and bats, the groups can be seen spraying unknown substances at each other.Police said they were investigating “acts of violence and property destruction” both in relation to the events on Northeast 122 Avenue and separate incidents in the Downtown area.“There were no immediate arrests, but detectives are reviewing evidence to determine whether charges can be brought for any criminal activity,” they said. “As stated before today’s events, officers were not deployed to stand in between individuals intent on confronting one another. But that does not mean the crimes committed will not be addressed.” Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful