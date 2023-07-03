Protesters close Israeli seaport, judicial crisis simmers

STORY: Scores or protesters, some holding Israeli flags and others beating drums, blocked the gate of northern Haifa port for 1.5 hours, in what a port spokesperson said held up the entry of around 100 trucks and delayed the loading of cargo.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, having doused some of the protests during compromise negotiations with the opposition that proved fruitless, is pursuing a scaled-back legislation package.

As his religious-nationalist coalition wields a comfortable parliamentary majority, critics who deem the reforms a threat to court independence have been returning to the streets in a bid to shake up Israel and its foreign investors and allies afresh.