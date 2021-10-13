Protesters confront Brian Laundrie’s parents after autopsy reveals Gabby Petito died of strangulation

Two furious protesters were filmed confronting Brian Laundrie’s parents after an autopsy of Gabby Petito revealed that the YouTuber died of strangulation.

Around 8.30pm on Tuesday, two people banged on the front door of the Laundries’ home in North Port, Florida, and shouted taunts at the family. The incident was captured on camera.

“You guys like to strangle people with your little b***h a** son. It’s time to wake up and face the consequences,” the two can be heard screaming.

“We’ll be back. Better speak up soon,” they added.

After they left, Christopher Laundrie, the father of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, came to the door briefly before the police arrived.

The Laundrie family has been encountering similar protests since Petito’s family reported her missing on 11 September. She was on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie when she abruptly stopped responding to calls.

Two people apparently tried to confront Chris & Roberta Laundrie at their home just after 8:30pm, banging on the door repeatedly. One of them was shouting, “Come on, dirty Laundries,”“Come on, you guys like to strangle people,”“We’ll be back,”& “Speak up soon.” #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/oBW7kLlZvw — Stephanie Pagones (@steph_pagones) October 13, 2021

Mr Laundrie returned home without his 22-year-old girlfriend on 1 September after they left Long Island, New York, on 2 July on the months-long cross-country trip. Her body was discovered on 19 September.

Mr Laundrie has gone on the run from authorities, and is the subject of a massive nationwide manhunt. He is a person of interest in the homicide case, while the FBI has issued a warrant against him after charging him for fraudulently using Petito’s debit card after her death.

In a significant development in the case since Petito’s remains were discovered last month, Teton County coroner Dr Brent Blue revealed on Tuesday that Petito died of strangulation, and confirmed that the manner of death was homicide.

He said the decomposition of the body suggested that it had been in the wilderness for three to four weeks, and added that Ms Petito was not pregnant. He alluded to domestic violence but declined to give further details about injuries found on Petito’s body, the condition her body was found in or whether toxicology tests had turned up any drugs in her system.

The Laundries’ attorney released a statement following the autopsy report, saying: “Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy. While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorised use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise. At this time, Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him.”

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, slammed the comments, saying: “His words are garbage.”