Protesters Confront Pittsburgh Police in Riot Gear During Demonstration

Protesters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, confronted police in riot gear during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on July 11.

Marchers chanted for Antwon Rose on Saturday to commemorate what would have been his 19th birthday. Rose was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh police officer in 2018. He was also celebrated on Juneteenth 2020.

Footage posted by 1 Hood Media shows protesters demanding answers from police in riot gear. According to reports, the peaceful protests were organized for the Black Lives Matter movement and transgender rights. Credit: 1 Hood Media via Storyful