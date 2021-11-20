‘I have lost every ounce of faith in this justice system,’ speaker says about 1,000 march downtown a day after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

About 1,000 marched through the Loop Saturday afternoon, following a rally to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenage gunman who fatally shot two men and wounded a third during last year’s racial justice protests in Kenosha.

The event began at 2 p.m. at Federal Plaza and was organized by Black Lives Matter Chicago, Indivisible Chicago, the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and other local groups. A flier for the protest read, “STOP WHITE SUPREMACY” and “WE’RE HITTING THE STREETS TO PROTEST THIS RACIST INJUSTICE SYSTEM” with a picture of Rittenhouse carrying a weapon.

Callies Newman, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Illinois Chicago, said she cried after hearing about Rittenhouse’s acquittal. Newman attended Saturday’s rally with her friend because she felt it was important for young people like her to condemn what she said was a double standard applied to Rittenhouse compared to Black people.

“As a Black woman … if it was me in that situation, if I did that, I’d probably be dead right now,” Newman said. “It’s very heartbreaking. Stuff doesn’t really change.”

Others holding signs calling Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, white men who were fatally shot by Rittenhouse, heroes, chanted:

“When Black lives are under attack what do we do?”

“Stand up, fight back.”

The heated trial had taken place more than a year after the fateful night when Rittenhouse, then a 17-year-old from north suburban Antioch, roamed the streets of downtown Kenosha with an AR-15-style rifle amid social unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. By the morning, Rittenhouse had killed Rosenbaum and Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, sparking a debate over gun rights and racial equity that deeply polarized the nation.

But after a long deliberation process, the jury found Rittenhouse was not guilty of those first-degree homicides or attempted homicide because he acted in self-defense. The verdict was praised within gun rights and right-wing circles but condemned by anti-violence groups who felt the outcome would embolden armed vigilantes at protests.

Story continues

Critics of the verdict also said the trial deepened racial injustice within the American court system because they believe Rittenhouse, who is white, received more favorable treatment than Black defendants in self-defense cases.

Tanya Watkins, executive director of Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, spoke at Saturday’s event.

“While I am not surprised by yesterday’s verdict, I am tired. I am disappointed. I am enraged. … I have lost every ounce of faith in this justice system,” said Watkins, who is Black.

Watkins also called for defunding Cook County Jail and Chicago police.

“It’s time for us to get on the offensive and abolish these systems once and for all,” Watkins said. “Tear it up bit by bit, because until we do, not one of us is safe.”

Youth activist Troy Gaston, also took the mic to decry the criminal justice system.

“Today we come out here simply to be recognized as people who deserve to live and be treated with equality and respect,” said Gaston, who is Black. “I ask that everybody come out here today and let your f—-ing voices be heard. Black Lives Matter!”

By 2:40 p.m. the crowd grew to about 300 as Miracle Boyd, youth organizer at Good Kids Mad City, delivered comments to the crowd. Boyd said she was hit in the face by a Chicago police officer during a protest in Grant Park in July, 2020, knocking out at least one of her teeth.

“A miscarriage of justice was served on Kyle Rittenhouse,” Boyd said. “He’s the exact kind of person that the system was designed to protect — not my Black and brown cousins.”

“Black Americans have been murdered for driving, for sleeping, for jogging, for being Black. Don’t be shocked,” Boyd said, using a megaphone. “Be disgusted and enraged and use energy to fight back.”

Jesse Jackson Sr. addressed the crowd after Boyd.

“Rittenhouse is not yet through. Are you through?” said Jackson, as the crowd replied “No.”

“Will you fight back?” Jackson asked. “Yes,” the crowd said.

Jackson then began a chant: “Stop the violence. Say the truth. No more vigilante justice.”

Before stepping away, Jackson announced a march in Kenosha this Sunday saying “We have the constitutional right to march.”

Shortly after 3 p.m., the speeches ended and the crowd began marching north on Dearborn Street and then east on Monroe Street.

Earlier, Chicago police officers stood by during the demonstration, which didn’t appear to draw any counterprotesters, including about a dozen on bikes who chatted in front of Dirksen Courthouse.

Saturday’s protest follows a gathering Friday night in the same location, where a couple dozen people decried what they called an “unjust” verdict before marching through the Loop. The crowd ended up swelling to about 50 people, who blocked the intersection of Madison and Michigan.

