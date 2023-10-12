Protesters and counter-protesters face off at UNC during tense pro-Palestinian rally

Tensions ran high at times during a rally in support of Palestinians at UNC-Chapel Hill on Thursday, less than one week into a conflict between Hamas and Israel that has left thousands dead.

At least one counter-protester, supporting Israel, was led away from the rally by university police after he and about a dozen others encroached on those rallying in support of Palestinians. The man who was led away identified himself as a professor at the university when speaking to police.

Between 200 and 300 people attended the event, according to an estimate from the university.

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered on the steps of Wilson Library on the university’s Polk Place quad. Many demonstrators covered their faces, and student organizers who spoke to The News & Observer following the event said they did not feel comfortable identifying themselves for fear of violence or other attacks against them.

“We had this event to show Palestinians on campus and abroad, who are watching this, that we support them and we support their struggle for freedom,” one student organizer, who said he is Jewish and supports Palestine but would not give his name, told The N&O.

The rally, organized by the UNC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, was one of several “Day of Resistance” events and demonstrations taking place at universities across the country Thursday.

Promotion of the events drew condemnation on social media for including imagery invoking Hamas, the militant group that attacked Israel on Saturday — in part using paragliding fighters like the one depicted in a graphic advertising the events. The United States considers Hamas a terrorist organization.

“Let’s be clear: SJP chapters are supporting & praising Hamas terrorism,” Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League tweeted Thursday. “By encouraging ‘resistance’ by ‘any means necessary,’ they’re actively promoting a threatening environment for Jewish students on campuses across the country. This is unacceptable, dangerous & despicable.”

Republicans including U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, who represents North Carolina, also criticized the imagery.

At UNC, protesters held signs that read “Free Palestine,” “From the river to the sea” and other phrases. ADL and others have said the phrase “from the river to the sea” implies the destruction of Israel.

At least one person speaking at UNC in support of Palestinians explicitly condemned Hamas in their remarks.

“We unequivocally condemn the horrific attack by Hamas militants against hundreds of Israeli civilians, including the murder of women and children,” said Mark Davidson, executive director of Chapel Hill-based group Voices for Justice in Palestine.

Organizers of the event posted on social media and told attendees before beginning the rally that their group would not condone violence at the event by either side.

Davidson went on to say that the violence “did not come out of nowhere,” though, and that it was part of a long struggle for Palestinian people “that has gone on for 75 years.” Davidson said his group equally condemns the “total siege” of the Gaza strip by Israel, which Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant ordered Monday.

“Non-violence is the only way to fight for justice without destroying the other,” Davidson said. “Most Palestinians and Israelis are nonviolent and they want the same thing. They want to live in peace. They want to be full of self-determination and freedom and yet they are all paying horrible prices because of extremist strategies.”

UNC chancellor issues statement

The event took place on University Day, the university’s observance of the day construction began on the first campus building in 1793. Classes were canceled during the annual ceremony, which took place at the same time as the rally.

“I want to acknowledge the heartbreaking pain for members of our community who have been affected by the terrorist attacks of Hamas in Israel and the devastation in Gaza,” UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “We condemn all forms of violence and mourn the many lives lost. Rest assured, we are focused on our people and supporting them during this difficult time.”

“My leadership team and I have been reaching out and meeting directly with those who are hurting, especially our students. The foundation of our university, which is why we gather on University Day, is about our community and caring for each other.”

Tensions rose throughout event

A handful of counter-protesters, carrying Israeli flags and signs that read “Stand with Israel” and other phrases, arrived about 15 minutes into the roughly 90-minute event.

As the pro-Palestinian speakers addressed the crowd, the two groups often shouted over each other.

Neill Mottes, a UNC student who is Jewish and said he previously lived in Israel, said he and other counter-protesters “thought we should come and show our support to the people that were murdered,” including those killed at a music festival in Israel Saturday as Hamas launched its attack.

Mottes said “it was very sad” to not hear more people condemn Hamas, but he was “very grateful” for those who came to support Israel on Thursday.

Tensions reached their peak around one hour into the event, as the pro-Israel man who was eventually led away by police faced-off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Other counter-protesters joined him and each side tried to physically cover each other up using signs and flags. Chants calling the pro-Palestinian demonstrators “Nazis” also broke out.

Students on both sides of the issue said the past few days on campus have been tiring and exhausting, as they have watched the events unfold abroad while trying to focus on their studies.

Mottes, who said he knows three people who died in the attacks in Israel, said he is struggling “to move on” following the events of the past week, which have personally impacted his family and friends.

“It’s been exhausting because I still have schoolwork to do and midterms to prepare for and assignments to work on,” the pro-Palestinian student organizer who did not wish to be named said. “And I’m also trying to support what I believe is morally righteous.”