Protesters crowd podium as former Detroit police chief James Craig launches run for Michigan governor

DETROIT – Chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace, James Craig is still police," about 50 protesters engulfed the former Detroit police chief Tuesday morning as he tried to announce his bid to become the next Republican governor of Michigan.

Appearing on Belle Isle, the political newcomer waited for about 20 minutes before heading to a podium, where he was immediately mobbed. After several attempts to speak as critics screamed and pressed in from all sides, Craig shouted, "I've got one thing to say: I'm running for governor!"

Then he walked away, surrounded by supporters who pushed back against the protesters chasing him and his team.

Craig eventually delivered remarks about his vision for the state from the rooftop of Icon Detroit, a massive riverfront property that was previously the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources.

He touted his law enforcement experience and blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's approach to fighting the pandemic. He said he has not seen evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, but heralded the widely criticized effort in Arizona to "audit" voting results.

He referenced infrastructure, education and the pandemic at points during the speech, but did not mention any of these issues when asked about the top priority of his campaign.

Instead, he repeatedly came back to the concept of leadership and his campaign slogan: leading from the front.

Roughly two hours after Craig sped off in a black SUV from Belle Isle — with protesters screaming and flipping the bird — the former police chief touted his leadership skills by discussing his department's response to protests in recent months.

"We were never going to retreat," Craig said.

'Leadership works'

Craig, 65, repeatedly referenced his 44 years in law enforcement as the key experience that makes him ready to become governor. He mentioned the creation of a task force that includes lawmakers, sheriffs and others working on potential future legislation.

But asked whether the issue is his campaign's top priority, Craig said no.

"What I do know is leadership works...You hear folks talk about, well, I'm going to unify. How are you going to unify when you're not talking to the other party? You don't have a relationship with the other party, that's not unification," Craig said.

"We know there are things that we can agree on and things that we won't agree on."

Instead of picking one or two top priorities, Craig repeatedly took aim at Whitmer and her policies. While still needs to emerge from a crowded GOP primary field, he used his introductory speech to emphasize he's already focused on his potential Democratic opponent.

"The damn roads are not fixed unless someone here can tell me different," Craig said to laughter from the small but fervent crowd gathered at the Icon building.

Asked about his own plan to improve infrastructure, Craig said, “I didn’t say that was one of my priorities. However, I do think our roads do need to be fixed.”

He then criticized the state's lack of preparedness for storms that caused widespread flooding and power outages throughout the state.

Craig also blasted the governor's pandemic policies. He said "countless parents and grandparents may have died" in nursing homes not because of the pandemic, but because of "a failed response to the pandemic." It's an oft-repeated GOP talking point, but no one has provided any evidence that the state's nursing home policies directly led to any deaths.

He said Whitmer, not the pandemic, forced small businesses to close and school children to miss out on a year of traditional education.

The governor's initial pandemic orders caused tens of thousands of businesses to close. Some rules were scaled back within weeks. But while other regulations remained in place for much of 2020 and the first few months of 2021, businesses were allowed to operate in a limited capacity for most of the year.

Republican lawmakers also worked with Whitmer in 2020 to give local school districts the authority to create local pandemic policies. But Craig said there are still confusing school mandates from Lansing, despite the fact the state rescinded the remaining pandemic orders in June.

Asked about this, Craig pivoted to promoting the opportunity to choose to get vaccinated and blasting the possibility of inoculation mandates.

"Let’s let parents choose. If a parent wants to send their child to school and don a mask, so be it. If a parent feels that well, you know what, I really don’t want my son or daughter in school if there are unvaccinated children, and you want to homeschool? Choice," Craig said.

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated. I mean what are we becoming, making mandates, making mandates to get vaccinated? Are we becoming socialists? Communists? What about choice?"

He never articulated how he would have fought the pandemic differently.

Jay Bass left, leads chants as Rai Lanier speaks on behalf of Detroit Will Breath in opposition of former Detroit Police Chief James Craig before he could officially announce his run for Michigan governor, as a Republican candidate on Sept. 14, 2021, from Belle Isle.

Concerns and spin

The raucous welcome into the gubernatorial race is indicative of both the vitriol Craig will face and the support he'll garner.

The Belle Isle disruption echoed protests from last summer, when activists all over the country took to the streets to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and to advocate for criminal justice reform in general.

Detroit Will Breathe protesters were highly critical of the way Craig and his department responded to protests last summer. They successfully sued the city after police used batons, tear gas and other means to break up protests, earning an order from a judge that temporarily barred police from using such tactics.

The city eventually countersued protesters, arguing they were part of a conspiracy to destroy property. But the department lost that legal fight after a judge tossed their claims in March.

However, Craig and his team tried to use the disruption Tuesday as a rallying cry.

The former police chief called the protesters radical paid activists who do not speak for most Detroiters. He later acknowledged, "I feel like they were paid. I don't have any hard evidence, but I feel like they were paid."

He also said he thinks most Michiganders — including many across the state who might not be as familiar with his work in Detroit — will connect with him and his campaign.

"I’m a blue-collar guy…I’m not special. I didn’t grow up with a gold spoon in my mouth... I’m not (personally) financing this campaign. I’m not different than anybody else in the state. I will resonate with those folks up north, or in the west, because I’m authentic, I’m a leader, and I’m blue-collar," Craig said.

Others immediately spun the protests as a win for Craig.

"These leftists want to defund your police. Republicans are the only sanity left in this Country. @GovWhitmer is finished," tweeted Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock.

"Thank you BLM for reminding us what your world looks like."

Within hours of the protest, the Craig campaign used it in a call to donors for more support.

"Leftist protestors stormed the podium at the Chief’s launch announcement and called him a racist," part of the email to supporters states.

"Tell those protesters that you're not afraid to stand up to them and stand with the chief — donate now."

In between leaving Belle Isle and speaking at the Icon, Craig blamed the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for not doing enough to intervene in the protests, according to an interview he gave the Detroit News.

However, text messages obtained by the Freep and the News show a member of the Craig campaign told a member of the DNR that crowd control is "not on you guys."

"The DNR pro-actively worked with the Craig campaign to ensure they had the proper permit for their event," said department spokesman Ed Golder.

"The Craig campaign did not request a security plan for the event, and affirmed they understood that crowd control would be the responsibility of the campaign. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we immediately dispatched a park ranger and law enforcement officers to respond."

A security detail escorts former Detroit Police Chief James Craig from protesters before he could officially announce his run for Michigan governor as a Republican candidate on Sept. 14, 2021 from Belle Isle.

Craig left, and protestors are leaving as well. But Craig’s team says he’s coming back pic.twitter.com/lkxExNoSkk — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) September 14, 2021

'I do believe in election integrity for all'

In the lead up to the announcement, Craig touted his law enforcement experience as a key component of his platform. He touted his support for the rights of gun owners — in 2013 he said more armed citizens would drive down Detroit's crime rate — and the way his department responded to Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

He's vaccinated against COVID-19 and has publicly advocated for wearing masks, but he also said inoculation is a personal choice and criticized state pandemic regulations.

However, Craig largely tried to avoid wading too deeply into some of the biggest questions still percolating in Republican politics: Does he believe and support misinformation spread by former President Donald Trump and others that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen?

Beautiful weather and view from Belle Isle this morning. In about 40 minutes, former Detroit police chief James Craig will formally announce his Republican candidacy for governor pic.twitter.com/HGKhetm55W — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) September 14, 2021

Asked after an event in August whether he believes Trump's claims, Craig said, "If there was evidence, if there was a proper investigation that the election was stolen," before trailing off and stating, "I don't have that information."

On Tuesday, he said he had not seen any evidence of fraud but supported audit efforts across the country.

"There are many Michiganders, many across our country, who feel there were problems. We should listen to those folks," Craig said.

"I do believe in election integrity for all, Democrats and Republicans. And I think it's very appropriate that when you go to a poll, you should show ID."

Craig served as chief of police in Detroit for about eight years before retiring in the summer. A Detroit native, he spent decades working as an officer in Los Angeles before becoming the chief of police in Portland, Maine, in 2009. He moved on in 2011, leading the Cincinnati Police Department before coming to Detroit.

A security detail escorts former Detroit Police Chief James Craig from protesters before he could officially announce his run for Michigan governor as a Republican candidate on Sept. 14, 2021 from Belle Isle.

In recent years, Craig garnered attention from conservatives through his multiple appearances on Fox News and similar broadcasts. He regularly appears on Tucker Carlson's controversial Fox show, where he told the host he was running for governor during a July 21 appearance.

He tried to walk that back slightly in a radio interview the following day, arguing he was still weighing the decision. He'd also formed what he called an "exploratory committee" to raise money before making a formal announcement; there's no apparatus for such an entity in Michigan, although Rick Snyder and others have also used the phrase before launching their own political bids.

Typically, incumbents have an advantage in any political race. However, very early polling shows Craig and Whitmer running neck and neck: results of a late-August survey from EPIC-MRA commissioned by the Free Press found 45% of likely Michigan voters would vote for Whitmer and 44% would choose Craig.

The majority did not recognize Craig's name, though, one of several hurdles he'll need to overcome if he wants to successfully challenge Whitmer.

Rai Lanier speaks on behalf of Detroit Will Breath in opposition of former Detroit Police Chief James Craig before he could officially announce his run for Michigan governor, as a Republican candidate on Sept. 14, 2021, from Belle Isle.

In an effort to introduce himself to voters, Craig was slated to appear in Grand Rapids later Tuesday. His campaign canceled a Flint visit after the delay in Detroit caused by protesters.

He'll head up north after that, speaking in Traverse City on Wednesday. On Thursday he'll attend events in Mackinaw City before heading to the Upper Peninsula to meet people in Newberry Township, Marquette and Escanaba.

Fundraising is another key component of name recognition, but Craig and every other GOP contender start at a substantial disadvantage compared with the governor.: Whitmer already has more than $10 million in the bank.

Other declared GOP candidates who've filed paperwork with the state include Grand Rapids businessman and U.S. Army veteran Austin Chenge, conservative commentator Tudor Dixon, Ottawa County real estate agent Ryan Kelley, Kalamazoo chiropractor Garrett Soldano, Oakland County pastor Ralph Rebandt, and Livingston County evangelist and substitute teacher Bob Scott.

Most of these candidates have garnered attention from and based at least portions of their platforms on blasting pandemic orders issued by the Whitmer administration.

Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

