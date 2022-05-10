Protesters demand change at Tarrant County Jail after 39 deaths, alleged mistreatment

As Tarrant County Commissioners met on the fifth floor of a downtown building Tuesday, advocates for changes at the jail, including the removal of Sheriff Bill Waybourn, chanted outside and hoped their cries would be heard inside.

“Hey hey, ho ho, Waybourn has got to go!”

“Hear our cry, hear our call, clear the cages, free them all!”

The crowd, including the statewide group Texas Jail Project, was protesting conditions inside the Tarrant County Jail, where 39 people have died since 2019. Inside the commissioners meeting, nearly a dozen people signed up to speak about the jail.

The protest followed Star-Telegram reporting in late April that 38-year-old Kelly Masten, who has nearly daily seizures and the mentality of a 6-year-old, was covered in large bruises and in a coma after spending 10 days in the jail. Her grandmother had called 911 when Masten bit her during a seizure; the family said they thought Fort Worth police officers would take Masten to the hospital, not the jail. Masten requires daily medication.

Masten’s family was at the protest, where her father, Danny, and sister, Kristina Salinas, spoke on behalf of Masten, who is still in a coma at John Peter Smith Hospital.

“So many systems in Tarrant County let Kelly down from the moment 911 was called,” Salinas said. “As a family collectively, we never would put her in an institution, she is our family. We love her and never wanted her cared for by strangers because we hear stories like this.”

When Masten’s grandmother, Peggie Griggs, dialed 911, it was for a lack of better resources that weren’t available at the time, Salinas said. She didn’t know how else to get Masten the help needed.

“Kelly is not an aggressive person,” Salinas said. “My grandmother never intended for Kelly to be incarcerated … the officers that responded were given very detailed information concerning Kelly’s condition, her mind frame and what my grandmother needed, which was for Kelly to be taken to JPS.”

The officers told Griggs they would take Masten to the jail where she would have a medical evaluation, then Masten would be taken to John Peter Smith hospital within a few hours, she said.

Somehow, Salinas said, the jail determined that Masten was mentally competent enough to be held.

Danny Masten holds photographs of his daughter, Kelly Matsen, who was covered in bruises and in a coma following a 10 day stay at the Tarrant Countu Jail. Matsen and others rallied outside the Tarrant County Commissioners meeting to demand changes.

“The jail says they did everything right,” Salinas said, holding up photos of Masten’s bruised body. “If this is right, then I don’t want to know what would happen if things went wrong.”

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an April emailed statement that it is investigating what happened during the time Masten was incarcerated.

When asked for an update on the investigation on May 9, spokesperson Robbie Hoy wrote in an email, “It has been made clear she was brought in under the wrong name and date of birth. TCSO has no control over FWPD choice to arrest or a judge’s decision to agree that probable cause existed for that arrest. John Peter Smith nurses care for inmates once they enter the jail. Ms. Masten had more than 20 interactions with that staff and two trips to JPS while in custody of TCSO.”

Salinas believes everyone failed Masten, from the officers who arrested her, to the jail that accepted her and the court-appointed attorney who didn’t immediately work to get her a bond, to JPS for not holding her when she was originally hospitalized April 13.

Peggie Griggs holds her granddaughter’s hand at JPS Hospital, where Kelly Masten was transferred after 10 days at the Tarrant County Jail. Masten’s family said she has a seizure disorder that went untreated during her incarceration.

Representatives from the Texas Jail Project and United Fort Worth said the groups demand an independent audit of Tarrant County jail policies and procedures, as well as resignations of the sheriff, jail medical staff, and staff at MHMR, which provides mental health support.

The groups also said crisis workers, not law enforcement, should respond to calls when someone is suffering from a mental health crisis. They also want changes to inmate screening, and for people with mental illness and disabilities to be diverted to other facilities instead of being held in jail.

What are the complaints against the Tarrant County Jail?

The Star-Telegram has reported on allegations, violations and deaths at the jail in recent years. Families of people who have died in jail have complained about the difficulty in obtaining information about the circumstances of the death.

Other complaints have included jailers not checking on inmates properly, or knowing when inmates die.

In 2020, a baby was born in the jail without anyone knowing and later died.

Asked about the multiple accusations that jailers are not conducting inmate checks properly, Hoy wrote, “There are over 80,000 checks conducted per day in the Tarrant County Jail at its current population. The accusation that jailers are not checking on people is not based on factual information.”

He added that there are policies in place to maintain safety in the jail and when policy is not followed, jailers are held accountable. The Star-Telegram has filed a records request asking for disciplinary information against jailers and is waiting for it to be fulfilled.

The Star-Telegram has reported on the issues through interviews with jailers and inmates’ families, through records maintained by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and through in lawsuits and other court documents.

▪ State inspectors have found multiple occasions where jailers were not maintaining proper medical files on inmates. After 28-year-old Javonte Myers died of a seizure disorder in 2020, a jailer who was tasked with watching over him later said he didn’t know Myers had physical and mental health ailments.

Jailers lied about checking on Myers at least 20 times. His body was not found for at least six hours after his death.

Both jailers accused of lying about their checks told investigators that the jail is lax about procedures for checking on medical inmates and that supervisors were only concerned about “making the computer look good.”

Both of those jailers were charged with tampering with a government record after Waybourn requested an investigation.

Javonte Myers, 28

▪ Five years before Myers’ death, Krisha Blackwell died of a known seizure disorder. Jailers attempted to give Blackwell a breakfast tray but when she didn’t respond, one jailer tapped her foot on the cell door and the other jailer tapped metal keys on the door.

When she still didn’t respond, a lawsuit says, the jailers noted she refused breakfast and moved on. More than an hour later, medical staff also did not get a response from Blackwell but continued to distribute medication to other cells without checking on her. After they finished, they went back to her cell and realized she was not breathing.

▪ In March 2019, state inspectors found there was no requirement for how much training – and how often – jail staff would receive related to preventing and recognizing suicide. The jail had to send Jail Standards an action plan for fixing the problem.

▪ Between Feb. 24-26, 2020, state investigators found that a suicide screening form was not being completed during intake.

▪ The state found that a magistrate wasn’t always notified when someone with mental health issues was booked.

▪ In 2020, a nonverbal woman gave birth while she was housed at the Tarrant County Jail. Jailers did not realize that a baby had been born and the baby died 10 days later. Her mother was not allowed to leave the jail to say goodbye, according to a lawsuit. A state investigation found no wrongdoing by the jail.

During a commissioners court meeting after the Star-Telegram published a story about the birth, commissioners admonished the sheriff for not notifying the court. Two commissioners said they learned about the birth by reading the newspaper.

▪ At least 10 people have died by suicide in the jail since 2011.

A state investigation found that jailers missed checking on Dean Stewart several times before he was found dead. The jail lost its state certification for six days because of the missed checks.