Protesters demand justice over police shooting of 20-year-old Black man in Minneapolis suburbs

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters after shooting of 20-year-old (Getty Images)

Protesters have taken to the streets to demand justice after a 20-year-old Black man was shot dead by police in a Minneapolis suburb - ratcheting up tensions in a city already on edge amid the trial of a officer charged with the killing of George Floyd.

The mother of Daunte Wright told reporters officers from the Brooklyn Center Police Department was shot after he was pulled over in a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

His mother said the young man had called her on her cell phone when he was pulled over, apparently after police objected to the air fresheners in his vehicle, and got out of his car.

Local media said Katie Wright told them she had heard someone on the phone saying: “Daunte, don’t run.”

Police claimed the young man at that point got back in his car, when one officer fired at him. The 20-year-old was struck, and his vehicle travelled for several more blocks before hitting another car.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by emergency crews to save him.