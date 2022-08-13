Protesters demand justice for Sereniti Sutley

Aug. 13—JEFFERSON — Protesters gathered in front of the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office on Friday, rallying against a proposed reduction in charges against the man accused of raping and murdering 13-month-old Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley.

Sereniti was killed in October 2017, and Joshua Gurto, the boyfriend of Sereniti's mother, was charged in the case.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

In October 2021, a plea agreement was proposed that would have resolved both this case and an unrelated rape and aggravated burglary case from 2004. Judge Marianne Sezon rejected the proposal.

In July, prosecutors filed a motion to reduce the charges in Gurto's case to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said at the time that some of the counts would have merged, and her office wants to put its best case forward.

Family members of Sereniti spoke out against the decision, and on Friday dozens of people lined up along North Chestnut Street (Route 46) near O'Toole's office to protest her decision to drop the majority of the charges in this case.

"The judge ... hasn't made her ruling," said Bobbie Blankenship, Sereniti's great-aunt. "We're just hoping that, with all of us out here, this will give her the incentive not to take O'Toole's amendment [to the indictment]."

Blankenship said she had not heard from O'Toole since the motion was filed to amend Gurto's indictment.

Hundreds of people expressed interest in the event on social media, she said.

"It's not just our family, the whole community is upset," Blankenship said.

Cars driving past honked in support of the protesters throughout the morning.

"It gives us hope, that the community does stand with us," she said. "It gives us hope that maybe [O'Toole] will see the error of her ways, see what she's doing. She's not only upsetting us, she's upsetting the whole community. It could have been anybody's baby."

Melissa Sutley, Sereniti's grandmother, said O'Toole never says Sereniti's name.

"We just want the justice she deserves," Sutley said.

Protesters chanted "step up or step down," and "say her name," and walked around the building where O'Toole's office is located.

Blankenship said family members filed a request to have records unsealed.

Sean Martin, an attorney for Blankenship, said he filed a motion to unseal the transcript of a plea deal hearing that took place last year.

"The people that were there, they heard it, but they can't talk about it," Martin said. "The rest of the public doesn't get to know."

Sezon rejected the plea deal that was offered at that time.

"Since it's done, obviously, we would argue at this point, now, the public find out about it, it's not affecting the process because they've moved on," Martin said.

Martin said they are also seeking to unseal the motion to disqualify Sezon from the case.

"Judge Sezon voluntarily recused herself," he said. "We just want to know, why did that happen? Obviously, we don't think there was anything wrong with Sezon being involved," he said later.

O'Toole said she respects the rights of those who were protesting on Friday.

"I respect the first amendment rights of those to protest, and I have greatest sympathy for the family," O'Toole said.

She said the protest did not impact her approach to this case.

"We follow the evidence, and we are constitutionally and ethically bound to prosecute that which we have evidence for, nothing more, nothing less, beyond a reasonable doubt," O'Toole said. "So, although I have deep respect for their right to protest and what they're saying, it does not change our course."

Currently, the next scheduled event in the case is a final pretrial hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to court records.

In 2018, Sereniti's mother, Kelsie Blankenship was indicted on two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, three counts of endangering children, two second-degree felonies and one third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

In 2021, Kelsie Blankenship pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison.