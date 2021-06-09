Protesters demand that Minnesota's U.S. marshal resign over death of Winston Smith Jr.

Alex Chhith, Star Tribune
About 50 people protested outside the home of the Minnesota's U.S. marshal on Tuesday night, demanding that she resign after members of a federal task force fatally shot Winston Smith Jr. during an arrest operation in Minneapolis last week.

Protesters met in north Minneapolis then drove to the Maple Grove home of Mona Dohman, where they also demanded transparency and accountability for Smith's death. No one appeared to be home.

Smith, 32, of Minneapolis, was killed Thursday afternoon in the city's Uptown neighborhood; authorities say he fired a gun from his vehicle as the task force tried to arrest him on a warrant from Ramsey County for being a felon in possession of a gun. A preliminary investigation shows that a Hennepin County sheriff's deputy and a Ramsey County deputy shot Smith while under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northstar Violent Offender Task Force.

Alex Chhith

