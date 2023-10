TechCrunch

The U.S. government and dozens of foreign allies have pledged never to pay ransom demands in a bid to discourage financially motivated hackers and ransomware gangs profiteering from cyberattacks. The joint pledge was announced during the third annual meeting of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative, or CRI, a U.S.-led cyber coalition that aims to enhance international cooperation to combat the growth of ransomware. The first-of-its-kind joint pledge, detailed by U.S. deputy national security advisor Anne Neuberger during a call with reporters on Monday, resulted in dozens of members signing a policy statement declaring that their governments would not pay ransom demands.