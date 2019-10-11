Protesters draw attention to violence against transgender women of color at CNN LGBTQ town hall

WASHINGTON – Audience members interrupted a CNN LGBTQ town hall on Thursday night multiple times, raising banners and calling attention to violence against transgender women of color.

They first interrupted Pete Buttigieg’s opening answer, walking to the front of the room just as the South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate was beginning to answer a question. They were holding up a transgender pride flag with the words "we are dying" written on it, shouting “Trans people are dying!” and "Do something!"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (L) and CNN moderator Anderson Cooper react as protestors display banners at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and CNNs presidential town hall focused on LGBTQ issues on October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. It is the first Presidential event broadcast on a major news network focused on LGBTQ issues.

Some members of the audience joined in chanting “Trans lives matter."

After the demonstrators were removed from the room, Buttigieg said, “I do want to acknowledge what these demonstrators were speaking about, which is the epidemic of violence against black trans women in this country right now.”

“And I believe or would like to believe that everybody here is committed to ending that epidemic, and that does include lifting up its visibility and speaking to it,” he continued.

As @PeteButtigieg’s town hall begins, trans protesters hold flags and chant. He’s now addressing how diverse and challenged the LGBTQ community is and that it must be open to acceptance #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/mcLr9zG9br — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) October 11, 2019

During former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's allotted time, another emotional interruption took place.

A woman who identified herself as a black trans woman named Blossom C. Brown approached the microphone where another audience member was about to ask a question.

"CNN, you have erased black trans women for the last time," Brown declared after taking the mic from the other audience member. She expressed frustration that a black trans person, man or women, had not asked a question yet. "That's how anti-blackness works. That's how erasure works."

According to the Human Rights Campaign's website, advocates tracked in 2018 at least 26 deaths of transgender people in the U.S. due to fatal violence, the majority of whom were black transgender women. In 2019, at least 19 transgender people have been fatally shot or killed by other violent means, and many them were women of color.

CNN moderator Anderson Cooper took a moment after the interruption during Buttigieg's time to "just point out there is a long and proud tradition in history in the gay and lesbian and transgender community of protest, and we applaud them for their protests. They are absolutely right to be angry and upset at the lack of attention particularly in the media."

Candidate Sen. Kamala Harris was also interrupted for a moment by an audience member, and answered, "You're right ... I hear you," continuing to describe her efforts to eliminate the "gay panic defense" as a way to fight violence against transgender people when she was San Francisco’s District Attorney.

Buttigieg also said he is "very mindful of the fact that my experience as a gay man — as a white gay man — there are dimensions of what it’s like to be a black gay woman that I also do not understand. But I also think the diversity within the LGBTQ-plus community is part of what we have to offer right now.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trans women of color the focus of protestors who interrupt CNN town hall