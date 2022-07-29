Protesters express anger, frustration over Gastonia Police shooting Black man

Ashley Dorelus raises her hand in protest as she and others gather across from the Gaston County Courthouse Friday afternoon to express their feeling about the death of Jason Lipscomb.

The killing of Jason Lipscomb by Gastonia Police officers July 20 was more than a single incident involving a Black man and law enforcement, Scotty Reid said Friday.

"Jason was a victim of excessive use of force that we see too often across the United States," Reid said at a protest Friday where he spoke to about a dozen people and media representing a newspaper, a radio station and TV station.

Gastonia Police officers fatally shot the 21-year-old Lipscomb while responding to a call alleging he picked up children from a daycare that he knew, but did not have permission to take from the childcare center. The woman who made the 911 call indicated Lipscomb had a child with her daughter that he was upset about not being able to see.

The children Lipscomb reportedly picked up from daycare were found safe in a nearby home. They were not in the car when he was shot.

A video seems to show officers shot Lipscomb as he attempted to leave the scene in a car. As Lipscomb attempted to leave, he ran over the legs of one Gastonia Police officer who was knocked to the ground. That officer has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Some of those who attended Friday's protest called for transparency from Gastonia Police.

Others expressed anger.

"How do you spell murderer?" yelled one woman in the group. "GPD," was the reply of other protesters.

"How do you spell racist?" the woman yelled again. "GPD," was again the reply.

No arrests took place and no police were present at the protest, which took place on the sidewalk closest to the county's social services building, across Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way from the Gaston County Courthouse.

There had been arrests at other protests. Friday's protest ended in about an hour.

Gastonia Police have turned over the investigation into the shooting to the State Bureau of Investigation, which will present the evidence it collects to Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page.

Page will then decide whether officers acted within the law of shooting Lipscomb or if they should face criminal charges. If Page clears the officers, one of the things he will have to determine is that the officers had "reasonable expectation" Lipscomb posed immediate danger to them or others.

Jason Lipscomb

Police have offered few details into the incident while the SBI conducts its investigation. Neither the SBI nor the Gastonia Police have stated which officers fired their weapons at Lipscomb.

City officials have said they won't release that information out of concern for the safety of the officers involved.

Many of those protesting Friday have been involved in similar events critical of law enforcement in Gaston County.

Pam Morgenstern, a little older then the other protesters and one of just two or three other white protesters present, stood out.

"Too many Black men especially are being chased down and on that video that's what it looks like happened to me," she said.

"We need more people who look like me to come out here and stand up with these communities," she added.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Protesters express anger over Gastonia Police shooting Black man