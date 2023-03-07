Protesters face terrorism charges after hurling fireworks at police

Protesters throw rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Centre in DeKalb County

More than 20 people are facing domestic terrorism charges in the US after police were attacked with fireworks and molotov cocktails in a protest at a new training centre dubbed “Cop City”.

The Atlanta site has become the flashpoint of ongoing conflict between authorities and protestors for different causes including anti-police groups and environmental campaigners.

On Sunday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a midnight news conference that pieces of construction equipment were set on fire in what he called “a coordinated attack” at the site for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Centre in DeKalb County.

Surveillance video released by police shows a piece of heavy equipment in flames. It was among several destroyed pieces of construction gear, police said.

Protesters also threw rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police, officials said. In addition, demonstrators tried to blind officers by shining green lasers into their eyes, and used tyres and debris to block a road, the Georgia Department of Public Safety added.

Officers used non-lethal enforcement methods to disperse the crowd and make arrests, Mr Schierbaum said, causing “some minor discomfort”.

Along with classrooms and administrative buildings, the training centre will include a shooting range, a driving course for chase simulations and a “burn building” for firefighters to practise extinguishing flames. A “mock village” featuring a fake home, convenience store and nightclub would also be built for rehearsing raids.

Opponents have said that the site would be used to practise “urban warfare,” and the 85-acre training centre would require cutting so many trees that it would be environmentally damaging.

Some 21 of the 23 people arrested after the weekend’s unrest are from states across the US, while one is from Canada and another is from France, police said.

Police have filed domestic terrorism charges against 23 of the protesters, a felony that carries up to 35 years in prison.

In January, 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, or “Tortuguita,” was shot dead during a raid at a protest camp.

Police have said that Tortuguita attacked them, a version that other activists have questioned.