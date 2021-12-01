Protesters flock to US Supreme Court ahead of pivotal abortion case
The 2018 Mississippi law was blocked as unconstitutional by lower courts before ending up in the Supreme Court
The former president's xenophobic and anti-refugee missive came after Rep. Lauren Boebert called Omar to apologize for her Islamophobic comments.
Enes Kanter Freedom is getting a robust response to his words on Fox's Tucker Carlson show.
A growing number of Indians are renouncing their passports, and it’s the opposite of what prime minister Narendra Modi set out to achieve. More than 600,000 of them changed their citizenship between 2017 and 2021, Nityananda Rai, the country’s junior home minister, told the Lok Sabha of parliament yesterday (Nov. 30). India does not offer dual citizenship yet, and people seeking citizenship in other countries must give up their Indian passport as per law.
The then-president's second test came back negative, the former White House chief of staff writes in his new book. Trump was hospitalized a week later.
Mark Meadows makes stunning admission in new memoir obtained by Guardian, saying a second test returned negative Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed national military medical center in Maryland, with Mark Meadows, on 2 October 2020. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, the former president’s fourth and last chief of staff has revealed in a new book. Mark Meadows also writes that though he knew each candida
A World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring four people, one of them seriously, German authorities said. The construction site for a new commuter train line is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany, even 76 years after the end of the war, and often during work on construction sites.
CNN's S.E. Cupp and The Washington Post's Max Boot slammed the conservative network as irresponsible and "covidiocy central."
Mace used three emojis to insult Greene, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger nicknamed Greene the "unserious circus barker McSpacelaser."
Putin warned NATO that deploying troops or advanced missiles to Ukraine would cross a "red line" for Moscow, and boasted of Russia's hypersonic missiles.
Danny Rodriguez was arrested by the FBI after a HuffPost story named him as the rioter who drove a stun gun into Mike Fanone's neck.
Democratic Socialists of America's BDS & Palestine Solidarity Working Group called for the expulsion of Rep. Jamaal Bowman after he did not apologize for participating in a diplomatic trip to Israel.
In a statement, former President Donald Trump once again referred to the CNN anchor as "Fredo," a term Cuomo has said is comparable to the n-word.
Pretty sure this is how the kids spell "bats**t crazy."
Appeals court upholds California's ban on large-capacity gun magazines, saying it does not significantly interfere with the right to self-defense.
No matter how you slice it, giving a huge tax cut to the super-rich is a weird thing to do when you've been claiming that the solution to our problems is simply getting the rich to "pay their fair share."
Democrats want to raise the debt ceiling, avoid a government shutdown, and pass Biden's agenda all before Christmas. The GOP has other plans.
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, announced on Tuesday he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year's polls. Go, Duterte's long-time aide, had recently hinted he may pull out of the presidential contest and said the president respected his decision. "I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte's legacy towards a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our children," Go said in a speech streamed on Facebook.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday. Tensions over Chinese-claimed Taiwan have risen as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert his country's sovereignty claims against the democratically ruled island. Taiwan's government says it wants peace, but will defend itself if needed.